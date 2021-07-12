The program of the fair – Gallipolis Daily Tribune





GALLIPOLIS – The 2021 Gallia County Junior Fair’s entertainment lineup features a variety of musical genres for everyone. All shows will take place on the Holzer Main Stage. The Nelons will kick off the week of shows at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. According to the band’s website, the Nelons offer a mix of gospel, hymns, inspirational music, a cappella and more. The group consists of Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark and their daughters, Amber and Autumn. The website says the group has performed at major arenas, arts centers, festivals, fairs and churches across the country, as well as international appearances. The Nelons will be followed by Christian music singer Matthew West at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to West’s biography on his music website, he is a five-time Grammy nominee and Christian music songwriter and artist. West is also a songwriter, including some number one songs, for Christian and country music artists. Some of West’s songs include “Hello, My Name Is”, “The God Who Stays” and “Truth Be Told”. On Wednesday August 4th, Blackhawk will take the stage at 8:30 pm Blackhawk, a country group, is made up of musicians Henry Paul and Dave Robbins. According to their website, the group originally formed in the 1990s with hits on country radio stations and writing for other bands and artists. Blackhawk has had several country radio hits including (but not limited to) “Every Once In A While” and “That’s Just About Right” as well as “There You Have It” and “I Sure Can Smell The Rain. “. On Thursday August 5th, Britt Nicole will be on stage at 8:30 pm Britt Nicole is also a popular Christian artist. Next, Connor Christian, from County Gallia, will perform locally at 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 6. As previously stated by the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Christian was on the last season of NBC The voice on “Team Blake”. Christian graduated from Gallia Academy high school. Hotel California, the group “The Original Eagles Tribute”, will take the stage on Saturday August 7 at 8:30 pm The tribute group consists of members Andy Lapointe on bass and vocals; Mike Dimoulas on guitars, keyboards and vocals; Rick Spyder on guitar and vocals; and Kevin O’Donnell on drums and vocals. The California Hotel began operating in the mid-1980s. Information on many of these artists is provided / found on their Facebook pages and websites. © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. In the photo, a large crowd gathered for the nightly entertainment of the Gallia Jr. County Fair at a previous event. Gallia’s own Connor Christian, pictured ahead of his performance at “River Rec”, will return for a show in his hometown at the Gallia County Jr. Fair on August 6th. From Christian, to ‘Connor’, to rock, to country Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Contact her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

