How Diana Elizabeth Jordan is working to normalize the disability experience in Hollywood

When Diana Elizabeth Jordan auditions for acting roles in Hollywood, she thinks about representation. Jordan, a black woman with cerebral palsy who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, understands what it would mean for a younger generation of aspiring artists with disabilities or minorities to see her onscreen.

This is what keeps her going despite rejection and often feels marginalized.

The world’s largest village, ‘Oak Park, Illinois, is known as the hometown of renowned artists and writers like Ernest Hemingway, Bob Newhart, and Betty White.

And Diana Elizabeth Jordan.

From childhood Jordan knew she wanted to be an actress. There were many “aha” moments, the most significant when she was 11 years old and attended Shakespeare in the park with his mother. She remembers that the room was Romeo and Juliet, and the captivation she felt watching the actors play.

“I still have chills,” Jordan said. “[After a specific scene] I remember everyone in the audience gasping, and it was completely silent, and then everyone started clapping, and it was such a magical moment. “

“I remember that moment and thought that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Jordan likes to say that she entered the world “in a dramatic way”. After her birth, she did not breathe on her own for 45 minutes. The lack of oxygen to the brain caused brain damage and Jordan’s cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture.

For Jordan, his disability has an impact on his speech and causes him to walk with a gait.

Growing up, Jordan didn’t focus on his disability. She was integrated into school and lived what she calls a “typical” childhood. But eventually, she realized that people’s attitudes towards her disability could impact her life and career.

“I did not think that my handicap would have an impact on my entry into the [entertainment] industry until I was older, “Jordan explained.” When I was little I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna be a movie star.’ But as I got older I started to realize that there could be behavioral barriers. “

Jordan attended Oak Park High School where she performed in musicals and plays every year. She fondly remembers what she calls a great theater department and even took acting lessons. Jordan recalls one course in particular, which she took with Mr. James Eithrhim. She had to appear in front of her peers and recite a monologue. Subsequently, Mr. Eithrhim approached her and asked the class, “If you understand her [Jordan], raise your hand? “But, Jordan said, no one raised their hand. Embarrassed, Jordan assumed she was getting kicked out of the classroom, but instead the teacher said,” Diana, d ‘ here the end of the semester, I want everyone to raise their hands. “

Eithrhim helped Jordan with his speech and became one of his most important and beloved acting mentors.

Jordan attended the University of Kansas for college. She obtained an associate’s degree in occupational therapy and a bachelor’s degree in general studies, theater and media arts. After college she moved to Chicago and that’s where her acting career began; It was also there that she understood the uphill battle she would face as a disabled black woman in entertainment.

“I remember an officer telling me, ‘You’re black, you’re female and you have a disability, and I’m not a social worker, and I said,’ Well, I’m not looking for not a worker, I’m looking for an agent, ”Jordan said.

“People would say, ‘You are good, BUT’. My handicap has always been corn. They were like, ‘You’re good, but we don’t know how to fit you.’

“I often felt that my disability was seen as a barrier, and I felt that too for a while, until I started to see it as an asset.”

Diana Elizabeth Jordan is working to normalize disability in Hollywood.

Jordan lived in Chicago for 12 years. She worked a day job to pay the bills, and nights and weekends she performed and toured with a theater company. Then, in 1997, she attended a conference with the California Drama and Disability Association, where someone mentioned the need for more teachers to educate people with disabilities to play. Jordan said she came home knowing it was her next step.

She applied for graduate school and was accepted to Cal State Long Beach. She moved to California a few months later.

Jordan has made his home in California for 23 years. She continued to act, even reserving a role on CBS ‘ SWAT (She laughed, saying it was easy to watch Shemar Moore all day!) But she spends most of her time coaching actors with intellectual disabilities at the West Performing Arts Studio. According to Jordan, the school’s actors have been cast in more than 2,000 film and television roles.

When not busy teaching, Jordan stars in shorts and feature films. She has also produced films for the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge; in 2016, she was honored by the challenge with the award for best actor.

Jordan also spends much of his time advocating for inclusion and better representation of people with disabilities in Hollywood. She is a disability advocate for organizations, Women of color unite and Disabled divas. Jordan’s goal is to “normalize” the experience of disability.

“There are all isms,” Jordan said. “Racism, sexism, ableism, and they’re all so systemic, and I want to fight it. I’ve heard people say, “Diana, you overcame your handicap,” and I think, “No, I got over the stigma. I don’t work to overcome my disability. I am working to dismantle the stigma associated with my disability. “

“I can’t get over a part of who I am. You wouldn’t say, you’ve got over your blackness or your femininity, so why would I want to get over a part of who I am?”

Since Jordan entered the entertainment industry, she has seen the portrayal of people with disabilities improve. In fact, over the past few years, she says she’s booked more auditions than ever. Whenever she gets a role, Jordan calls her meaningful. This means that somewhere someone like her, a disabled or minority person or both, will be reflected in her performance.

“I love to share this story. One of the best days of my life was the day my nephews were born, and one of the worst days of my life was the day a dear friend of mine went. committed suicide, ”Jordan said. “None of these has anything to do with my having a disability and everything to do with having a human experience.”

“And that’s what I mean when I say normalize disability.”

This article is part of a series called Seen: Spotlighting Disability Representation in Hollywood. Each month I will spotlight a woman or girl with a disability in Hollywood with the goal of making her voice heard and showing the impact that people with different abilities have on the industry.