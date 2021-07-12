Ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell released on probation on child endangerment charge – The Hollywood Reporter





Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh, was sentenced Monday in Cleveland to two years probation on charges related to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, Calif., Pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to the attempted felony of endangering children and the felony charge of disseminating information harmful to minors. Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick allows Bell to do probation and 200 hours of community service in California. Bell, via Zoom, spoke briefly before the sentencing. “I accept this plea because my conduct was bad,” Bell said. “I’m sorry the victim was injured. It was not my intention.” The victim, who is 19, has spoken at length about the damage Bell caused to her life, saying he started grooming her when she was 12. “I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” said the woman, who allowed her face to appear on Zoom. “I would have done anything for him.” The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually abused unless they choose to come forward. The woman said she and Bell had exchanged explicit photos online and had engaged in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions, including at the Cleveland concert hall and at a hotel. She also called Bell a “pedophile”. Bell’s attorney, Ian Friedman, disputed the allegations on Monday. He said there had been no explicit photos or sexual contact between Bell and the victim and that the inappropriate conduct that had occurred was reflected in the charges brought by Bell last month. “There is already a heavier penalty paid by Mr. Bell that others would not take because of his position,” Friedman said. Authorities said the victim contacted Toronto Police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then forwarded his findings to Cleveland Police, sparking an investigation. The charge of attempting to endanger children relates to the concert where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim, the spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office previously said. , Tyler Sinclair. Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years before the concert, Sinclair said. The charge of disseminating harmful material involves Bell sending the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said. Bell, also a singer, started acting as a child but was catapulted to stardom as a teenager with Nickelodeon Amanda’s show after that Drake and Josh, which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The last episode aired in September 2007. Bell and his co-star Josh Peck also starred in two Drake and Josh movies.

