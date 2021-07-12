Paris Hilton returns to TV for Netflix Cooking With Paris | Entertainment





Paris Hilton Returns to TV for fun in the kitchen as Netflix announces plans for its latest series Cooking with Paris. Set to premiere on Wednesday, August 4, the unscripted series sees the hotel heiress and pop culture icon show a more domesticated side of herself as she learns to jump, grab and hold. to love the streaming program. The season includes six 27-minute episodes which will be available concurrently on the premiere date. With Paris, learn to cook and showcase your culinary skills (or lack thereof), Cooking with Paris will also show off her glamorous wardrobe, party planning skills and fabulous famous friends. In anticipation of the shows’ arrival, Netflix has unveiled some very appropriate key artwork resembling a cookbook cover. Carrying one of her furry friends, Paris arms herself with a whip as she dons her signature pink in the kitchen for simple home recipes. A sticker in the corner of the poster means the title is a Netflix cooking series. Some of the highlights viewers can look forward to are new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances that Paris will have to navigate with the help of her friends. Cooking with Paris is inspired by her viral youtube video with the same name. Executive produced by Hilton alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz, the series is a production of the Intellectual Property Company (IPC). Don’t miss the fun, connect Cooking with Paris when the series arrives later this summer on Netflix. Cooking with Paris, Series premiere, Wednesdays August 4, Disney +

