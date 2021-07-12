Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana traveled to Bhopal to start filming on her next top artist called Doctor G. He left Mumbai today and will shoot for more than a month in the city of central India.

A commercial source said: “Ayushmann Khurranas Doctor G has become the talking point of the industry due to its brilliant storyline and Ayushmann’s involvement in this project. Everyone knows that Ayushmann is the gold standard of content in India and he only selects disruptive films and never made before in Indian cinema. Doctor G is once again one of those scripts that will present Ayushmann in a super fresh way and appeal to audiences all over India. “

Ayushmann and Rakul will be seen sharing screen space for the first time inDoctor G. While Ayushmann will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta, the actress will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmanns senior in the film. The concept is unique, intriguing, and different from what we’ve seen in mainstream cinema and the wait will definitely be worth it!

The film is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

