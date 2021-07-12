Drake and Josh actor Drake Bell gets probation for child endangerment charge





Pennsylvania’s instant gun background check system sees drop for first time in a yearPennsylvania’s instant gun background check system has seen a drop from its record numbers. 29 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Police investigate deadly McKees shootingChris Hoffman of KDKA has the latest news from the investigation. 1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Latest developments in the trial of the accused synagogue shooterMeghan Schiller of KDKA has the latest in the trial of the accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. 1 hour ago

Body of Pittsburgh native Nicole Doran-Manashirov recovered from collapsed Surfside condoA Pittsburgh native has been identified as one of the victims recovered from the Surfside Condo collapse. Katie Johnston reports. 1 hour ago

Sojourner House and Sojourner House MOMS Part 3Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke to De’netta Benjamin-Miller, Executive Director of Sojourner House and Sojourner House MOMS, about how the organization tries to be a “light of hope” for women in recovery and their families. children. 2 hours ago

Sojourner House and Sojourner House MOMS Parts 1 and 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke to De’netta Benjamin-Miller, Executive Director of Sojourner House and Sojourner House MOMS, about how the organization tries to be a “light of hope” for women in recovery and their families. children. 3 hours ago

Drake and Josh Actor Drake Bell gets probation for child endangerment chargeDrake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, was sentenced Monday in Cleveland to two years probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. Katie reports Johnston. 3 hours ago

Man rescued from Allegheny River near New KensingtonA man has been reunited with his family after being rescued from the Allegheny River. Katie Johnston reports. 3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pleasant Hills Institution Hosts Novavax Vaccine TrialsAmy Wadas of KDKA is at the only facility in Pennsylvania conducting trials for children ages 12 to 17 for the Novavax vaccine. 3 hours ago

KDKA-TV afternoon forecast (7/12)Stay on top of the local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emerys’ 7-day forecast! 5 hours ago

Filming for “A League Of Their Own” series begins in the southThe South Side has changed today with the start of filming of the new series “A League Of Their Own”, with Nick Offerman! 5 hours ago

Puppies abandoned in a parked car at Kennedy Twp. GraveyardPolice are investigating after puppies were found abandoned inside a vehicle parked in a Kennedy Township cemetery. 5 hours ago

Police and rescue teams search for man in the Allegheny River near New KensingtonPolice and rescue teams seek reports of a man in the Allegheny River near New Kensington; Reports by Briana Smith of KDKA. 5 hours ago

The health benefits of chocolateChocolate can be good for you, even if it’s eaten daily, according to John Shumway, KDKA registered dietitian. 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania says it counted 500,000 duplicate COVID-19 shotsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were in duplicate. Katie Johnston reports. 6 hours ago

Ask Dr. Mike: are you allergic to your pet?We ask Dr Mike Hutchinson of Animal General what to do if you are allergic to your own pet! This is among other topics! 6 hours ago

Pop Talk Live: July 12, 2021PTL’s Heather and David keep up with all the celebrity news and gossip in this week’s Pop Talk Live! 6 hours ago

Kiya Tomlin launches new redesigned storeMikey Hood of Pittsburgh Today Live visits Kiya Tomlin’s newly redesigned store and tries on some of the beautiful clothes! 6 hours ago

Vacation destination ideas with Collette TravelWe chat with Jaclyn Leibl-Cote of Collette Travel about planning a vacation getaway! 6 hours ago

Carnegie Science Center STEM ProgramsCelina Pompeani of Pittsburgh Today Live chats with Nikole Sheaffer, director of STEM education at the Carnegie Science Center, about the programs they offer to students and teachers. 6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Filming for “A League Of Their Own” series beginsKDKA’s Bryant Reed reports from the South Side where the new “A League Of Their Own” series began production today. 7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 12, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Heather Abraham and David Highfield keep up to date with all of the latest happenings and get a glimpse of what’s happening on the show. 7 hours ago

Military Mondays: July 12, 2021Military Mondays pay tribute to local servicemen and military women. 9 hours ago

