Schmigadoon! pays homage to classic Hollywood musicals

(KGET) “Schmigadoon! », A new musical series which premieres July 16 on the Apple TV + streaming service, draws its main plot and musical cues from the 1954 Hollywood musical Brigadoon. In it, two Americans on a hunting trip to Scotland discover a town that rises from the haze for one day every 100 years.

The new series follows a young couple (Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key) who discover a magical city on a backpacking trip. Everyone lives there in a 1940’s music studio. The only way the couple can leave is to find true love.

The six-episode first season takes some serious, comedic hits on the tropes of the cinematic musical genre. This doesn’t mean that Key is ready to define Schmigadoon! like a parody. He acknowledges that the series deals with a mystical connotation for city dwellers who like to harmonize.

It’s funny. Parody is a term we could use. But also, I imagine, in a way, deconstruction. A deconstruction of the musical, while respecting the musical, says Key.

There is no doubt that Key knows a parody when he sees one. He has been involved in numerous parodies through his work on Mad TV, Key and Peele and Hotwives (a parody of the Housewives reality shows).

Executive producer Cinco Paul wrote all of the original music for the series. He agrees with Keys’ take on the series.

I think Schmigadoon! is a place of aspiration. It’s a place we would like to live, says Paul. I think we celebrate musicals.

But, as Keegan said, we take the opportunity to deconstruct them and sort of comment on things that may have been problematic and here, let’s improve them. And I think a lot of what we were doing with this show was trying to focus on the positive and lift it all up.

The key for Strong was just to have fun with the elements so familiar to fans of the genre. She considers the driving force behind the show to be comedy designed to make people happy.

The cast of Schmigadoon! Also includes Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

Paul says: The show is demanding. We wanted people to sing live on set and dance. And so, we really wanted to get a wide variety of real musical theater talent.

It was very important that these people had legitimate chops in order to be able to make this happen.

The Beast Must Die, 10 p.m. July 12, AMC

Cush Jumbo knew that speaking of the lead role in the new AMC series, The Beast Must Die would be emotionally difficult. This is why she has agreed to play Francis Cairnes, a mother who seeks to find the person who fatally struck and executed her young son.

When the police investigation is dropped, Cairnes sets out on his own manhunt. She ultimately poses as a novelist looking for a new murder mystery to gain access to the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible. She plays to kill him.

I knew the scale Frances was operating on was really going to go from zero to one hundred, Jumbo says. I was attracted to her emotionally. I myself have a two-year-old son. And it was the murder of a young child.

I guess I could relate to that.

The emotional elements were only part of the challenge for the British actor. Jumbo also went through extensive physical training to be able to handle everything from stunts to sailing. She had never been to swim in the ocean before this role. This was all a major change for Jumbo who is best known for her work on The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Jumbo thinks that because she tends to act mostly in dramas, she is seen as a tough person who can handle dark projects. No other acting job has pushed Jumbo so far as The Beast Must Die. The anchor for her was Gaby Chiappe’s screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Cecil Day-Lewis.

Being able to focus only on the story and what you should do to let that story flow through you was such a joy, almost to me, almost on a Shakespearean level, Jumbo says. I think it’s because it comes from a story from the past where the stakes of things would have been so much higher. So it was Shakespearean, epic, and it manifested in the writing.

I was kind of pushed as an actor and pushed into myself. I wanted it to be good so bad. I wanted it to be good so bad. So yeah, I think I stretched.