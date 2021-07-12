Brasserie Les Halles Pop-Up in New York pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain – The Hollywood Reporter





People walked past the Les Halles Brewery in New York, confused and in awe. After all, the famous Manhattan restaurant where Anthony Bourdain began his career as a chef has been closed since 2016. But in just a weekend, it has come back to life. To celebrate the upcoming release of Roadrunner: a film about Anthony Bourdain, Brasserie Les Halles – which served as the backdrop to Bourdain’s revolutionary memories Confidential Kitchen – reopened July 9-11 at its original address, 411 Park Ave. S., welcoming local guests and Bourdain fans from across the country. Anthony Bourdain became executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in 1998 and has maintained a relationship with the restaurant even after moving away to focus on his TV shows.

Courtesy of Christy Pia A client and his wife, who adored the chef and author, took it on a trip, coming from Florida for the weekend to attend the pop-up restaurant. “Get the champagne,” she said Hollywood journalist between two puffs of his vape. “And if you’re here with someone make sure you have both entrees, they’re really good.” This is where we are at [in the meal so far.]” Guests were treated to a three-course meal – a classic onion soup or a mushroom salad to start; steak and fries for the main course (with optional eggplant vegetarian); and a baked blueberry flan or a chocolate mousse for dessert. French themed cocktails and European beers and wines made up the drink menu. The menu featured Bourdain’s signature French cuisine.

Courtesy of Christy Pia Photos of Bourdain in the kitchen, boarding a plane to Tokyo for the first time, holding two or more knives adorned the walls throughout the pop-up. Other photos of the chef, as well as some of his most famous novels, were placed in display cases, lining the back walls of the restaurant. The pop-up ticket sales were used to fund the running of the Brasserie Les Halles for the weekend and, in honor of Bourdain’s life and legacy, a donation is made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Roadrunner: a film about Anthony Bourdain tells his story – from his origins as a New York chef to his emergence as a beloved TV reporter to his death by suicide in 2018 at the age of 61. “These interviews were by far the most difficult I have ever done for a movie,” director Morgan Neville previously said. THR. “I have the impression that the film itself is an act of therapy for the audience. Like, how the hell does someone like Tony Bourdain commit suicide? My goal is that people don’t just think of his death when they think of him. “ Roadrunner hits theaters July 16.

