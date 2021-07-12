Model Apeernah who accused 9 Bollywood celebrities of rape and harassment, now receives death threats





Months after filing a sexual assault complaint against nine Bollywood celebrities, 28-year-old model Apeernah received death threats after Mumbai police refused to take action against nine Bollywood celebrities. The model had filed a complaint with the Bandra Police Station and an FIR was registered on May 26. Accusing the police of inaction, she said her perpetrators should be held accountable if anything abnormal happens to her before the case is closed. She had named photographer Colston Julian, actor Jackky Bhagnani, Krishan Kumar (T-series), Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurjot Singh, Vishnu Induri and Anirban Blah (Kwan Entertainment) in the FIR. I’ve blocked hundreds of fake accounts and reported some because they had pretty self-explanatory photos and words and usernames like @ bitchurdead887, @ terimaak231__, or something like @bulletzngunzz. I spoke to the investigator about the death threats sent after I registered the FIR against these high profile men. He suggested that I go to the nearest police station to register a new case. But I’m not willing to visit the police station again as it took me weeks to register the first FIR and none of the defendants have been arrested so far, the model told a major newspaper. In her recent Instagram post, the model shared BTW the so-called “high profile men always send death threats to me indirectly using violent images and videos on Instagram (via dm and tags). blocked hundreds of these fake accounts and reported some of them as they had pretty self-explanatory pictures and wordings and were triggering usemames like @ bitchurdead887 @ terimaak231 or something @bulletzngunzz or something like that, my hand is shaking as I type this I informed the police, but they asked to go to the nearest police station and register another FIR, but I don’t have that kind of patience and energy as I remember that it took me 3 weeks to run. to get them to record the first one and so i just wanted everyone to know that IF SOMETHING FROM NATURE HAPPENS TO ME BEFORE THE FINAL JUDGMENT COMES OUT AND EVEN AFTER THE MOB / the men I named the GURPRET SINGH, SHEEL GUPTA, NIKHIL KAMATH GURJOT SINGH, AJIT THAKUR, KRISHAN KUMAR, VISHNU INDURI, THE MORANIS (due to their strong affiliation with most of them), COLSTON JULIAN SUHEL SETH, JACKKY BHAGNAMENTERE BLANKET ANTI RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SAME OTHERS THAT I HAVE NONE in the world who would like to hurt me as much as those people to whom I have shown far too much kindness than they deserve out of pity (and perhaps out of fear that I do not have any more). In an Instagram post on April 12, Apernah revealed how she was, she had been physically and emotionally abused by Julian Colston while on a work assignment.

