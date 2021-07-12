Streaming to $ 94 billion in business by 2025 as Hollywood bounces back





The coronavirus pandemic may have dealt a dizzying blow to Hollywood, but Tinseltown is expected to rebound in just a few years, driven by growing demand for streaming video. PriceWaterhouseCoopers, in a new report, has predicted that video streaming will generate a whopping $ 94 billion in revenue by the end of 2025, up 60% from 2020. The industry, led by players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus, will be bolstered in 2025 by $ 81 billion in subscription sales and around $ 13 billion in movie rental or purchase sales. , predicted PWC. With theaters reopening, PWC sees cinema revenues, including advertising, rebound by 2024, just a few years after being nearly knocked down by the coronavirus pandemic. Cinema revenues fell to $ 13.1 billion in 2020, from $ 44.4 billion in 2019, but are expected to reach $ 25.4 billion this year and nearly $ 45.2 billion in 2024, according to The report. As part of this, there will be a jump in global box office revenues, which fell to $ 11.8 billion in 2020. Box office sales, according to the report, will reach $ 41.6 billion in 2024 , above 2019 levels of $ 40.7 billion. During the pandemic, movie studios chose to simultaneously release new films in theaters and on streaming services. PA The rebound has already started, PWC principal CJ ​​Bangah told the Hollywood Reporter. “We expect that some of the big blockbusters coming out over the summer and fall will help the industry generate significantly healthier revenues this year,” Bangah said. But a full recovery will take a few years because “cinema growth is so closely tied to vaccine status,” Bangah said. While the global box office is expected to return to normal by 2024, it will be helped in large part by the return of cinema to China. The North American box office, PWC said, won’t fully recover until a year later, in 2025. PwC predicts overall growth in the global media and entertainment industry of 6.5% in 2021 and a further 6.7% in 2022 as more countries “come out of lockdown”. Last year, the global media and entertainment industry fell 3.8% to $ 2 trillion, marking the largest year-on-year decline “in the report’s 21-year history, said PWC . The drop came as theaters were forced to close their doors to avoid the pandemic. The deadly virus has also put a damper on Hollywood film and television production, forcing delays from highly anticipated blockbusters like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Fast and Furious 9”, which has only exacerbated the woes of the filmmakers. cinemas. Movie theaters have been hit hard during the pandemic and are still struggling to bounce back. Getty Images According to Comscore, global box office revenues fell to $ 12.4 billion in 2020, from a high of $ 42.5 billion in 2019. In North America, ticket sales hit a low of 40 years, struggling to reach $ 2.2 billion last year, after hitting $ 11.39 billion. in 2019.

