Jada Pinkett Smith says Willow inspired her to create buzzcuts together
As mother, such girl! Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow smith sport anew summer look together.
Pinkett Smith, 49, caught on Instagram Monday to show off her trendy cut, crediting her daughter for inspiring the daring hair transformation.
“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50th birthday is about to be divinely lit with this shed,” captioned the ‘Red Table Talk’ host, who turns 50. years in September.
Hours earlier, Smith, 20, debuted with his matching shaved heads by sharing aheartwarming selfie with his mother.
“” wrote the musician.
The celebrities took to the comments to show their support, with Gabrielle Union commenting on a series of heart and fire emojis on Pinkett Smith’s post.
“Beautiful It Just shows off that beautiful face and her moving eyes more prominently,” wroteTina Knowles-Lawson.
“Perfection,”Lena waithe added.
Smith also commented on his mother’s photo, calling it “DIVINE”.
“It was intense”:Willow Smith recalls the racism and sexism experienced by Jada Pinkett Smith on tour
The two have always been candid about their close mother-daughter relationship.
Last month, Smith opened up in an interview for the cover of the July issue of L’Officielabout a revealing experience on tour with her mother and its impact on her musical career.
“My mother had so much hate,” Smith recalls. “It was intense racism and sexism, packed in the tens. People made death threats at him, threw glass at him on stage. Crazy stuff has fallen. “
Smith’s musical career began at a young age when she released her first single “Whip My Hair” at age 10. She said for a long time that she regretted doing the song and had doubts about her music, but said her memories of what her mother had been through with her rock band, Wicked Wisdom, gave her the strength to continue to create.
“She really showed me what a woman really was by taking a stand and not being afraid of the judgments and perceptions of others,” the singer said. “I really wanted to go to this place on my own and try something new, no matter what my insecurities were.”
