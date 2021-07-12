10 Pakistani Cinema Shows & Movies TOTALLY copied from Bollywood

Remember how we totally drooled over the magnificent Fawad Khan when we first saw him in Khoobsurat? Likewise, Pakistani cinema is also a big fan of Bollywood celebrities.

Since the cultural heritage and language are almost the same for both industries, they share a strange resemblance in the plots of their films and shows. However, Lollywood has exactly copied some storylines from well-known Bollywood shows and movies.

Here are some examples :

1. Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida copied from Judah

Revolving around a woman who entrusts her husband to a wealthy woman to make her dreams come true, this show shares an eerie resemblance to the Bollywood film. Judah. When audiences spotted the resemblance in the plots, the creators announced that it may have been inspired by the blockbuster Hindi film from the 90s.

2. Koi Nahi Apna copied from Akele Hum Akele Tum

The show revolves around a couple who fall in love, marry despite the family’s disapproval, and later separate as they cannot handle the day-to-day responsibilities of marriage and career. Sounds familiar? Yes, the plot of this movie looks exactly like the Bollywood movie Akele Hum Akele Tum. However, the married couple have a daughter instead of a son like in the movie and instead of the mother the father leaves his wife.

3. Chana Jor Garam copied from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

Yes that is correct. This show is an exact remake of the iconic India Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai show. Much like the original show, this copied show also has a middle class bahu who is always taunted by its elite stepmom. There is also a similar character like Rosesh, who recites dear and the ghazals.

4. Arth: the destination copied from Arth

Much like its title, the entire film was a copy of the 1982 Bollywood film. Arth. However, the Pakistani director of the film gave Mahesh Bhatt due credit. He even wanted to contact Bhatt to make it an official Urdu remake of ‘Arth‘.

5. They are copied from barfi!

Revolving around a mentally handicapped girl and her family, this drama was similar to Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra star Barfi!. From the protagonists’ thick, curly hair to her expressions, the show and film share a strange resemblance.

6. play copied from Damini

Revolving around a woman witnessing a heinous rape by her brother-in-law, this film is once again copied from Bollywoods Damini. Just like in the original film, the woman in this film is also fighting with her family to obtain justice for the victim.

7. Naukar copied from Aulad

In 1954, Mohan Segal directed Aulad which revolved around the complex problems of a family. A year later, in 1955, Pakistan released a remake of the film titled Naukar. It is said that the film was one of the first remakes of a Bollywood film, right after the score.

8. Hameeda copied from Vachan

Revolving around a woman who sacrifices her love and happiness to provide for her family, Devendra Goels 1955 heroine-centric film Vachan was especially loved because of Geeta Bali’s brilliant performance in the film. In 1956, the Pakistanis Hameeda generously borrowed the plot and characters from the film Vachan.

9. Dil Banjaara copied from Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge

A girl from a conservative background goes on a trip abroad, meets a man, falls in love with him despite her engagement, and ends up marrying him. Does this plot sound like you? It’s not just the classic movie plot DDLJ, but also from a Pakistani program called Dil Banjaara. Although they tried to add a twist to the series by showing that the man also had previous commitments to his cousin, but that didn’t hide his story’s striking resemblance to DDLJ.

ten. Itterab copied from We are a family

Turning around a man with two wives, Pakistanis Itterab also shares a strange resemblance to Bollywoods We are a family.

What do you think of these similarities?