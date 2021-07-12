Rising French actress Lina El Arabi to star in The Malediction (EXCLUSIVE)





Lina El Arabi, the emerging French actor from Les Noces nominated for Caesar, will headlining La Malédiction (Leana), a horror thriller that will mark Abel Danan’s feature debut. The film is produced by Leo Maidenberg, whose credits include Sisters in Arms and The Bunker Game. Xavier People, the producer of the film Papicha, winner of the César de Mounia Meddours, co-produced. Gens is also a director specializing in genre films with a track record including Frontiere (s). El Arabi was featured as a rising star in Toronto in 2017. More Variety Written by Danan and Emma Lacoste, La Malédiction takes place today, in a world that is slowly recovering from a mysterious epidemic. The film is set in Paris and follows Yara, a 25-year-old Moroccan girl who came to study in Paris and has not left her home for several months, as she has been agoraphobic since childhood due to terrible family events. Her only contact is with her grandmother, Najiyah, by phone. One evening, a mysterious apparition upsets her daily life, and forces her to relive her worst fears, pushing her to the edge of madness. Yara then thinks that she is haunted by an evil presence and is not sure if this is all due to her own imagination. She quickly realizes that she will have to fend for herself, and survive at all costs. The film is shot entirely in Yaras’ small apartment and shows his visions and nightmares. Maidenberg quoted Rosemarys Baby, Mother! and The Thing as references. Danan previously directed the horror short Canines which starred Gerardmer and starred Melissa George (Mulholland Drive) and Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island and The Sex Lives of College Girls). The story continues La Malédiction will be filmed by cinematographer Michel Abramowicz (Taken, The Thing and From Paris with Love). Filming will begin at the end of the year in Paris and Morocco. The best of variety Register for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/rising-french-actor-lina-el-172736958.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos