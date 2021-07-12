Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelles Babylon – The Hollywood Reporter





Jean Smart, who generates a lot of buzz at the Emmy Awards thanks to his lead role in the HBO comedy Max Hacks, is the latest bright light to join the all-star cast of Babylon, the ode to the golden age of Hollywood that Damien Chazelle wrote and directed for Paramount Pictures. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva, along with Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston are leading the call for the production which began filming in Los Angeles last week. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton are also part of the sprawling cast with Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire, the last of the film’s executive producers, also appearing in the film. Written by Chazelle and set in the late 1920s during the film industry’s transition from silent to talking movies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of several characters and has been described as “Gatsby the magnificent on steroids. Sources say Smart plays a Hollywood journalist / critic who can make or break a career. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt produce. Paramount is planning a platform release, opening on a limited basis on December 25, 2022, before expanding on January 6, 2023. Smart is enjoying a so-called career comeback and rediscovery (not that she’s ever really gone) among some audiences for her work in Hacks as a Las Vegas diva looking to spruce up her act by working with a 25-year-old woman played by Hannah Einbinder. Hacks debuted in May to rave reviews and in June had scored an order for the second season. She also starred in the limited series directed by Kate Winslet Easttown mare, also on HBO. Smart has also been predicted to be a lock for some recognition when the Emmy nominations are announced on Tuesday. Smart became a network star in the 1980s thanks to the success of CBS Conceiving Women. She won Emmy nominations for her work as the very shady first lady in 24, Samantha who? and Fargo. Most recently, she played former superhero Silk Specter on HBO. Watchmen. The actress, whose film credits include Sweet Home Alabama and A simple favor, is replaced by WME and Untitled.

