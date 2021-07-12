IMDb Announces Best New TV Shows of the Year (So Far), According to User Ratings | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021–

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today released the Top 10 New TV Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user reviews. In addition to the Top 10 Popular Lists of the Year that IMDb reveals each December, its Mid-Year Lists offer an overview of the breakout titles that resonated the most with IMDb users. Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Invincible (# 2), It’s a sin (# 3) and Easttown mare (# 4).

IMDb has unveiled the Top 10 New TV Shows of 2021 (so far), based on ratings from IMDb users. “Loki,” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including “Invincible” (# 2), “It’s a Sin” (# 3) and “Mare of Easttown” (n ° 4). (Photo credit: IMDb)

IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate movies and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate any of the over 8 million titles on IMDb, users can click the Rate this star star on the title page of the IMDb movie or TV shows. IMDb users submit over 1.5 million new reviews every week, and there are over a billion IMDb user reviews available to help entertainment fans find out and decide what to watch.

This list celebrates the series that were top rated by IMDb’s large audience of hundreds of millions of fans in the first half of 2021, said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. It is not surprising that Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops the list, it was rated one of the Most Anticipated TV Series by IMDb customers in April ahead of its June premiere, and the fun and twisted Tom Hiddlestons performances delivered!

Top 10 New TV Shows Debut In 2021, According To IMDb User Ratings

Of the English-language TV shows that aired or streamed their first season from January 1, 2021 to June 22, 2021, these 10 new series and mini-series achieved the highest IMDb user ratings. The titles on this list have received reviews from at least 10,000 users. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb watchlist. To find out more, visit www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Several of the most beloved new shows of 2021 to date are based on the fantastic worlds of comics, sci-fi and animation, indicating that audiences are responding to creativity, invention and creativity. incredible and ever-increasing innovation that creators bring to these stories. and characters, said Brian Carver, data and licensing manager for IMDb. We thank our large community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details about these and other series so that fans can learn more, rate the titles they have seen. and make informed viewing decisions.

