IMDb Announces Best New TV Shows of the Year (So Far), According to User Ratings | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021–
IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today released the Top 10 New TV Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user reviews. In addition to the Top 10 Popular Lists of the Year that IMDb reveals each December, its Mid-Year Lists offer an overview of the breakout titles that resonated the most with IMDb users. Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Invincible (# 2), It’s a sin (# 3) and Easttown mare (# 4).
IMDb has unveiled the Top 10 New TV Shows of 2021 (so far), based on ratings from IMDb users. “Loki,” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including “Invincible” (# 2), “It’s a Sin” (# 3) and “Mare of Easttown” (n ° 4). (Photo credit: IMDb)
IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate movies and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate any of the over 8 million titles on IMDb, users can click the Rate this star star on the title page of the IMDb movie or TV shows. IMDb users submit over 1.5 million new reviews every week, and there are over a billion IMDb user reviews available to help entertainment fans find out and decide what to watch.
This list celebrates the series that were top rated by IMDb’s large audience of hundreds of millions of fans in the first half of 2021, said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. It is not surprising that Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops the list, it was rated one of the Most Anticipated TV Series by IMDb customers in April ahead of its June premiere, and the fun and twisted Tom Hiddlestons performances delivered!
Top 10 New TV Shows Debut In 2021, According To IMDb User Ratings
- Loki
- Invincible
- It’s a sin
- Easttown mare
- Foreign resident
- Sweet tooth
- Dota: Dragon Blood
- WandaVision
- Shadow and bone
- Superman and Lois
Of the English-language TV shows that aired or streamed their first season from January 1, 2021 to June 22, 2021, these 10 new series and mini-series achieved the highest IMDb user ratings. The titles on this list have received reviews from at least 10,000 users. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb watchlist. To find out more, visit www.imdb.com/watchlist.
Several of the most beloved new shows of 2021 to date are based on the fantastic worlds of comics, sci-fi and animation, indicating that audiences are responding to creativity, invention and creativity. incredible and ever-increasing innovation that creators bring to these stories. and characters, said Brian Carver, data and licensing manager for IMDb. We thank our large community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details about these and other series so that fans can learn more, rate the titles they have seen. and make informed viewing decisions.
Additional information on Trending Movies, TV Shows, and Professionals is available for IMDbPro ( http://www.imdbpro.com ) members through its exclusive STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings. These data are updated weekly on the IMDbPro site and application to iPhone, iPad and Android. Additional benefits reserved for IMDbPro members include the following: detailed contact and representation information; over 25,000 titles of films and TV series in development not available on IMDb; tools to manage and present their IMDb profile, including the selection of their main images and the credits for which they are most known; IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized news and updates from the entertainment industry on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a handy feature that generates personalized digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. IMDbPro Discover is the most advanced service that allows IMDbPro members to search for professionals in the entertainment industry based on a variety of key data, experience and expertise, including credit details. , the performance and the awards received. With over 25 new search filters and over 10 million pages of professional names, IMDbPro Discover was created for established industry makers, including casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners and performers. department heads who hire or draw up lists of professionals to be considered for opening roles or jobs. IMDbPro members are entertainment professionals in nearly every major industry function, comprising a growing number of decision makers, including many of the most prolific producers, casting directors, filmmakers, agents, managers and studio directors. . To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.
About IMDb
IMDb is the world’s most popular and trusted source for movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for office and mobile devices; applications for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and product Original IMDb Video Series and podcasts. For professionals in the entertainment industry, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Mojo ticket office. IMDb Licenses Information From Its Large, Authoritative Database To Third-Party Companies Worldwide; find out more about developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information visit imdb.com/presse and follow @IMDb.
