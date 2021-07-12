Entertainment
Is actor Sam Keir Gilchrist really autistic?
Netflix drama series Atypical is about to enter its latest series on the streaming platform. Keir Gilchrist, 28, plays teenager Sam Gardner in the series.
Sam, who is on the autism spectrum, tries to overcome various obstacles in high school and college, including dating and relationships.
The series has already had three seasons and will now end on Netflix with its fourth.
During the show, actors with autism were welcomed into the cast, such as Tal Anderson.
Does Keir Gilchrist have autism?
Although he plays an autistic character, Gilchrist is not autistic.
The actor has done a lot of research to get to the point where he could play someone with autism, including reading works by writer and speaker David Finch.
Talk to Variety, he said: “My rep set me up with Robia [Rashid], the creator of the show, so I was able to sit with her for a few hours.
“It was a really long audition process, and we talked a lot about the different ways I could play Sam.
“The most useful research was the book The Journal of Best Practices: A Memoir of Marriage, Asperger Syndrome and One Man’s Quest to Be a Better Mari.
“The book ended up being a very big factor in creating Sam’s character.”
There are other important things to consider when portraying someone on the autism spectrum, and according to Gilchrist it was important to remember what a “very specific character” he was.
He said Vulture: “It took a lot of energy to play this role because Sam’s mind is going so fast all the time. While everyone is here on this plane, he’s here doing his own thing.
“While I was working, I was constantly working against my instincts. I didn’t really have eye contact with people.
“What I’m used to is engaging with the people I’m in the scene with. Sam, he sure engages, but it’s in a different way.
“It almost took me a while to get rid of the role after doing this for so many weeks. I had to come back to myself afterwards.”
Research and realism are really important in portraying autism, with the use of autistic actors where possible.
Tom Purser, Head of Guidance, Volunteering and Campaigns at the National Autistic Society in the UK, said: “From our research, we know that many people are learning more about autism and building their skills. understanding what it’s like to be autistic, on movies and TV shows. .
“So it’s absolutely essential that writers and producers make sure their stories and characters are realistic and reflect both the challenges and the strengths that can come with being autistic.
“Autistic characters are always best when they are closely based on real life and the best way to do this is to involve and consult with people with autism and, if possible, to choose actors with autism.
“This helps ensure an accurate and good representation and, in our experience, makes the final job much better.”
The National Autistic Society works with many producers and writers, like on films Quiet with the horses and The reason I jump, because of the important role movies and television play in how autism and people with autism are viewed.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/atypical-netflix-sam-actor-keir-gilchrist-actually-autistic-non-autistic-actors-1608904
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]