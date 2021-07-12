Is Tom Cruise’s New Girlfriend Ready For Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise is handsome, talented, charismatic, fabulously rich and, at 59, he can still perform superhuman stunts for the latest installment of his “Mission: Impossible” series.

So why wouldn’t any woman, including his “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star Hayley Atwell, be absolutely thrilled to date him? Cruise and the 39-year-old British actor stoked dating rumors that had gone on for months when they attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday.

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one”, a source told The Sun in December, which first reported rumors that the megastar “Top Gun” and Atwell were in love.

Cruise’s three ex-wives might have some things to say about the pros and cons of being dragged into his orbit. Of course, they’re unlikely to actually do so – publicly, at least – given the likelihood that nondisclosure agreements were part of their divorce agreements.

At the very least, the next woman who will become Cruise’s real love interest has to be prepared for her level of fame and her reported idiosyncrasies. Among other things, Cruise is known to be “intense”. He demonstrated this when he hopped onto Oprah Winfrey’s couch in 2005 to proclaim his love for Katie Holmes before she became his wife. 3.

Somehow while surfing the net I came across a video of this moment Tom Cruise was jumping up and down like a 12 year old on Oprah Winfreys couch. That’s where he lost me. Does anyone remember that ?! pic.twitter.com/GjZEnQduGS – Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 6, 2018

At the time, Holmes was the latest in a line of famous actresses to catch Cruise’s attention. In fact, Cruise has only been publicly attached to women in the industry, dating back to Melissa Gilbert of “Little House on the Prairie” fame, who was 16 or 17 when they dated in early 1980s. He had just moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film and was still known by his birth name, Tom Mapother.

“I didn’t have sex with him,” Gilbert said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in 2017. “We kissed, but, honestly, there was no sex. He kissed well. But, you know, he was like a struggling, hungry actor. In fact, I bought him his first dishes.

Cruise then went on a date with Heather Locklear, spent two years in a relationship with Rebecca De Mornay, his co-star in his groundbreaking 1983 film “Risky Business”, and had a brief love affair with, Yes Dear, Hollywood Life reported. He then married and divorced Mimi Rogers and married and divorced Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted two children. Cruise also dated Oscar winner Penelope Cruz before meeting and proclaiming his mad love for Holmes.

According to multiple reports, Cruise’s membership in the Church of Scientology has long guided his romantic choices, since Rogers introduced him to the controversial organization while they were married in the late 1980s. Cruise is now considered one of the most powerful people in the organization.

A detailed The Vanity Fair 2012 report describes how Cruise divorced Kidman in 2001 and broke up with Cruz in 2004 because they did not sufficiently embrace the teachings of the organization. Vanity Fair also reported that the church had organized “an elaborate audition process” to find Cruise’s next girlfriend and potential wife. He had a brief romantic relationship with actress and fellow Scientologist Nazanin Boniadi, during which he “overwhelmed her with the intensity of his affection.”

Responding to the Vanity Fair report in 2012, a Scientology spokesperson denied the allegations of “hearing” women and denied that the church or its leader, David Miscavige, had any involvement in personal life. of the actor.

When Cruise’s relationship with Boniadi ended, he moved on to Holmes. “Like Princess Diana with Prince Charles, Katie Holmes had a crazy schoolgirl crush on older Tom Cruise,” Vanity Fair said as a teenager. Holmes was 26, 16 years younger than Cruise when they first started dating.

Cruise and Holmes tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in an Italian castle in 2006, having already become parents to their daughter Suri. But the church and its leader David Miscavige would be like “a third person” in the marriage, Vanity Fair said.

Holmes reportedly worried about the influence Scientology might have on how Suri was brought up and surprised Cruise by filing for a divorce in 2012. Thanks to a prenuptial agreement brokered by Holmes’ attorney’s father, she was able to quickly resolve her divorce from Cruise and secure custody of Suri, Vanity Fair added.

When asked about the divorce, Cruise opened up, just a little, in a german talk show, saying he was blinded. “I didn’t expect that. Being 50 and having experiences and thinking that you have a grip on everything, and then it hits you that’s it, what life can do to you. -comedy. You have to have a sense of humor. “

Cruise’s ex-wives have spoken little of their time with him over the years. Rogers famous said playboy in 1993 that Cruise “was seriously considering becoming a monk. … He thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument.

Kidman has never revealed anything about their divorce, the allegations in the Vanity Fair report, or a 2015 HBO documentary “Going Clear,” that Scientology helped orchestrate their breakup and trained her children. to see her as a “suppressive person” to the church. But Kidman spoke of good times with Cruise, telling Vanity Fair in 2002, “He basically got me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And like it happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life was like, forget it. That’s it.’ I was consumed by it, on purpose.

At least one of Cruise’s ex-girlfriends had other kind things to say about Cruise. Cher put Cruise in her “Top 5” lovers list, she told Andy Cohen in 2013: “I only had the greatest lovers of all time. Not a long list. It’s just a good list.

Expensive told the Daily Mail in 2018 she first met Cruise at Madonna and Sean Penn’s wedding in Malibu in 1985, met at a White House event while Reagan was still in office, then logged on sometime later .

Cher said that she and Cruise were still friends: “Although I don’t understand what he’s doing, this whole Scientology thing,” Cher said. “I can’t understand it, so I don’t understand it. “

Since Cruise and Holmes divorced, he hadn’t been publicly linked with anyone until Atwell, who is perhaps best known for playing Peggy Carter in the “Captain America” ​​movies. The Sun first reported in December that the co-stars started dating while filming “Mission: Impossible 7.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, production has been arduous and prolonged. The film was due to start shooting in February 2020 in Italy, but production has been halted due to the pandemic.

Production resumed in the fall, then came to a halt when some team members tested positive for COVID. In December, an audio leak from Warner Bros. Studios in the UK revealed a little more the famous intensity of Cruise. On the recording, Cruise was heard ranting at crew members for not taking COVID-19 protocols seriously enough.

“If I see you doing it again, you’re (expletively) gone,” Cruise yelled into the audio, according to The Sun. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it and so do you and you too.” And you, never do it again.

Production on the film was halted again in June, apparently due to someone testing positive for COVID. But Cruise and Atwell may have bonded amid the challenges of the pandemic. A source told The Sun that “the lockdown, and all the hardships that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become quite inseparable.”