Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and more …

Bhumi Pednekar’s quick makeover

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has treated her fans with a quick social media makeover.

Bhumi posted a video on Instagram. The clip shows the actress applying foundation, contouring and styling her lips and hair.

“Let’s start the week with fun on #Reels #Bbeauty # Monday,” Bhumi wrote in the caption.

Professionally, the actress recently announced that she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Random Self-Care Clicks’ Are All About Her Love for Coffee

Bombay– Shanaya Kapoor took to social media on Monday and posted a series of selfies online.

“Random self-care clicks,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

In the series of self-clicked images, Shanaya posted nine images in a single post. The messages reflected her love for coffee, as in two photos, we see her holding a cup of coffee and in another, she brews a cup of coffee. In the other photos and video clips, she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.

Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will make her Bollywood debut in an untitled Dharma Productions film by Karan Johar. She will face actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle and has Shashank Khaitan as the director.

Sunny Leone posts funny video about people going to the mountains advising to ‘stay home’

Bombay– Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday to advise fans to stay home.

“Stay home !! The mountains are not going anywhere … neither are you !! #SunnyLeone # dontbeanidiot # StayHome #StaySafe,” Sunny Leone captioned a clip that read the warning “Les mountains call “.

In the video, Sunny is seen on the set of a movie. Dressed in a brown jumpsuit, she runs in a crowded place. The video turns to an alarming image of hundreds of people on a road in the mountains. At the end, Sunny is seen coming back slowly with a panicked face.

As photos and videos of tourists poured in on social media, Sunny shared the post to urge people to avoid travel.

Sunny’s next projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Tiger Shroff inspires fans with Monday fitness video

Bombay– Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video clip from his Monday fitness routine.

“Hope you have a good start to the week,” Tiger wrote on instagram.

In the boomerang music video, Tiger is wearing athletic clothes and is seen doing a backflip in a fitness studio.

The actor is active on his social networks as he constantly informs fans about his fitness goals.

Within minutes of posting the music video, Tiger’s Instagram page was inundated with comments.

Actor Ronit Roy wrote: “I never get tired of watching your Tigi videos! Inspirational and awesome to say the least!

Famous photographer Atul Kasberakr commented: “I made this landing Wow !!

“John Wick 3” actor Mark Dacasos commented, “Tiger, Awesome! Please pay attention to this pipe; you went so high that I thought you were going to kick your feet! Lots of aloha.

Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including “Ganapath”, “Baaghi 4”, “Heropanti 2” and “Rambo”.

Ileana D’cruz sports a tan in a yellow bikini

Bombay– Actress Ileana Dcruz is spending her day at the beach, based on the post she shared on social media.

Ileana posted a photo on her Instagram Story, where she is seen flaunting her perfect tan in a stunning bright yellow bikini. She completed her look with a gold chain, flaunting a look without makeup.

For the caption, she wrote: “Tan (tick mark emoji)”.

Ileana’s last release was the digital film “The Big Bull” starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the 1992 securities scam.

We will see her next in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comedic version of India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and stars Ileana facing off against Randeep Hooda. (IANS)