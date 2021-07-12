Lost Judgment could be the last game in the series thanks to an actor likeness rights dispute

A dispute between Sega and Lost judgment Actor Takuya Kimura’s agency regarding his likeness could halt development of the series, according to a new report.

Japanese showbiz news site Nikkan Taishu picked up a story that suggests that Kimura’s talent agency – the wonderfully named Johnny & Associates – blocked the series from being released on PC because she doesn’t want the actor to appear in games on the platform. .

Apparently Johnny & Associates “exercises strict control over the [likeness] the rights to his talent, and the use of their image online is still limited to a few, ”and he wants to keep a tight grip on the likeness. It is not clear why console gaming is acceptable and PC gaming is a no-go area for the company, however.

“Those on the developer side of the game and those on the Johnny’s side would not have been able to come to an agreement regarding the platforms to sell the game,” the Nikkan Taishu report states (thank you, Kotaku).

This is why Judgment and Lost Judgment have yet to be released on Steam. The Nikkan Taishu report even indicates that the agency doubted the posting of photos of its actors, as the company’s mistrust of the Internet is great.

“The game makers have decided that if they can’t distribute the game on Steam, it will be very difficult from a commercial standpoint, and the series will end with the second game, Lost Judgment.”

This is bad news for Kimura himself, as the actor apparently enjoys the show very much. “He was very keen on continuing the series, it seems, but said he was quite disappointed when he heard that he might not be able to do it,” the report said.

Lost Judgment will be released worldwide on September 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

Pre-orders are now open and you have a choice of different offerings – Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Digital Ultimate Edition which gives you early access to the game on September 21. You can read more at the link.