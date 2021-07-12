Netflix Gold partnership launched to promote API content – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix is ​​stepping up its reach to audiences of Asian and Pacific Islander origins. The streamer is teaming up with non-profit Gold House to form Netflix Gold, an ongoing partnership to promote all of its API content, including movies, series, documentaries and stand-up specials. Netflix Gold kicks off Tuesday night with a premiere event for season two of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series I have never. The invitation-only “Devi’s Summer Kickback” Eve party will be Gold House’s first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic and will feature South Asian food and small businesses. Upcoming series that will receive the Netflix Gold treatment include star Sandra Oh The chair and Arouse joy with Marie Kondo, more will be announced later this year. “Growing up, I didn’t see girls who looked like me on the TV shows I loved,” Bela Bajaria, head of global television for Netflix, said in a statement. “A show like I have never – with API creators and artists on screen and behind the scenes – is still too rare and something I’m proud to celebrate. I am grateful to Gold House for their partnership to ensure that the API community has the opportunity to continue to see even more of ourselves, our families, our language and our stories on Netflix. Netflix Gold is unique in that it marks the first time that Gold House, best known for its continued #GoldOpen box office strategy, has signed a long-term partnership with a producer or distributor. The API Leaders Collective has previously thrown its cultural weight behind Netflix’s successful rewards campaigns for Half of it, The White Tiger and On the moon, including all three films on his first Gold List. “Gold House is committed to amplifying and unifying our multicultural communities – not only by righting systemic wrongs, but by projecting affirmative new representations of the world we deserve,” said Gold House President and Co-Founder Bing Chen, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Netflix, a longtime pioneer of inclusive and affirming storytellers and stories, to celebrate various API stories that have the power to inspire much needed change. “ Other Asian American-centric projects underway at the streamer include docuseries Naomi Osaka; Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Beef; an untitled comedy starring Oh and Awkwafina as sisters; Lana condor Boo, bitch; adaptations of novels Dial A for aunts, Portrait of a thief, Free food for millionaires and White ivy; and animated works The monkey king, Mecha Cadets and Blessings and Curses.

