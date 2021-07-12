Black Widow: The Biggest Plot Holes

Warning! SPOILERS for Black Widow.

The MCU has finally returned to the big screen with Black Widow, and while the film has been widely touted as one of the franchise’s best entries to date, it’s not without its own share of plot holes and puzzling moments. The new movie is a relatively standalone story as the MCU films go on, but it still ties into the rest of the franchise in ways that don’t always make sense. There are also a number of details in Black widows own plot that doesn’t quite add up, although they don’t significantly detract from the fun and excitement of the movie.

Located between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow has two different types of continuity to maintain fidelity to what was previously established about Natasha’s story and consistency with what happens in the films that unfold afterwards. There are some funny nods back and forth throughout the film, like an elaboration on the Natasha and Hawkeyes Budapest mission and an origin story for Natashas. Infinity war vest. However, there are also some parts of Black widows story a little more difficult to understand.

Related: Black Widow: Unanswered MCU Questions

When the movies are about villains, global conspiracies, flying fortresses, and mind control, there will inevitably be instances where audiences will be asked to suspend their disbelief and simply come to terms with what is happening in front of them. Black Widow has its share of those moments, as well as larger inconsistencies in the continuity of the MCU.

How did Dreykov survive the explosion?

In the beginning Black Widow, Yelena reveals that General Dreykov, the leader of the Red Hall whom Natasha believed to have killed years before, is in fact still alive. But how exactly is this possible? A flashback scene shows this explosion that was supposed to kill him and his daughter Antonia, an explosion rigged by SHIELD, which isn’t exactly known for its shoddy work. When Antonia is revealed later in the film, she has numerous scars and wounds from the attempt on her father’s life. And yet, Dreykov himself does not have such a mark, not a single scar from the attack on Natasha. The film does not attempt to explain how he managed to survive unscathed, possibly because doing so convincingly would have been very difficult.

Why does Alexei think he fought Captain America?

Repeatedly throughout Black Widow, Red Guardian mentions his confrontations with Captain America which are clearly impossible. Alexei is too young to have fought as the Red Guardian in WWII, and Steve Rogers of solid frozen from before the end of the war until the events of The Avengers. When Alexei brags about Cap’s victory in prison, it’s easy to see him as a simple ego-driven lie. But later, when he asks Natasha if Steve Rogers mentioned it before, it looks like he might think he and Captain America have met. It’s possible that the Red Guardian was simply asking about this reputation and that his rivalry with Captain America existed only in Cold War propaganda, but Black widows the lack of details on the subject makes him all the more curious.

How did Red Guardian get their superpowers?

Another big question Black Widow this is how Red Guardian got its superpowers. Alexei says he was the first and only super soldier in the Soviet Union, which means the procedure that imbued him with his strength was not repeatable. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that there had been numerous attempts in the late 1940s and 1950s to duplicate Captain America serum, so the most likely explanation is that the Soviets acquired a variant of maybe HYDRA, or stealing it from the US government. Because the MCU has recently introduced so many Super Soldiers, it’s relatively easy to explain Alexeis’ powers, but there are still a few details that don’t quite match up.

Related: Black Widow’s Ending Retcon’s Captain America’s Civil War Jailbreak

How did Alexei know that Melina’s red room was working?

After Natasha and Yelena save Alexei from prison, he tells them that he doesn’t know anything about the modern red room, but that Melina could. He then shares her exact location and explains in detail the work she does for Dreykov. But how does Alexei know all of this when he’s been in prison since the mid-1980s? He finds his old Red Guardian costume in Melinas’ house, which means she must have lived there before going to jail, but that doesn’t explain how he knows she’s still there or working. always for the Red Room.

Why do Natasha and Yelena agree to kill innocent people?

Alexei’s Natasha and Yelenas prison break is one of the main action sets in Black Widow, and it’s incredibly fun to watch. However, the footage presents a bit of a plot hole in how many innocent people were injured and possibly killed in the escape. The movie makes sure to show plenty of guards running through a bunker before the avalanche caused by Yelena envelops the facility, and Natasha is definitely not shown killing anyone. But the violence of the scenes, of the three main characters present, is on a par with their attacks on the Red Room itself. It seems very unlikely that everyone did well in the prison attack, and since none of these guards were related to the real villains, Natasha and Yelenas joking around that fact seems a bit offbeat.

How does red room mind control work?

Since Natasha left the Red Room, Dreykov’s methods of human control have become much more powerful and despicable. Using advanced microchips, he is able to alter the brain functions of his soldiers and influence their behavior, even causing them to commit suicide if they so choose. It’s rude and horrible, but it also requires a great suspension of disbelief. Melina briefly explains why only Dreykov has the technology, but there are a lot of other things about Red Chamber mind control that don’t add up. What exactly is the red spray used for? Are widows themselves really unconscious when under the influence of fleas? And if not, how does the spray change them so completely so quickly?

How do Taskmasters’ mimicry powers work?

One of the biggest mysteries of Black Widow is the identity of Taskmaster, the formidable soldier deployed by Dreykov who can perfectly imitate any other fighter. In the film’s final act, he revealed that Taskmaster was none other than Dreykov’s own daughter, Antonia, and that he was controlling her using one of his chips. While an interesting twist, Antonia’s reveal gives no real explanation for the powers of Taskmasters. Dreykov mentions in passing that his daughter can copy anyone’s movements, but he does not explain how. Has it been increased? Born naturally gifted? The comic book version of Taskmaster simply had an inherent talent for mimicry, and Antonia could be the same. However, without any further explanation, the fact that Dreykov’s daughter just happens to be the only person on the planet with the power of mimicry seems awfully practical.

Related: Black Widow: All Easter Eggs, MCU Connections & Hidden Details

How does Natasha escape Ross?

At the end of Black Widow, after destroying the Red Room for good, Natasha chooses to surrender to Secretary Ross rather than continue running. However, the next scene, which takes place just two weeks later, shows Natasha Libre as a bird. Considering her skills, it’s pretty believable that she could escape, but it’s odd that the movie doesn’t explain how. Why doesn’t she go with Yelena and the other widows if her plan was still to escape again? And how was she able to escape when a lot of her fellow Avengers couldn’t?

Why does Yelena believe Hawkeye caused Black Widow’s death?

Inthe black Widowpost-credits scene, Yelena is approached after the events ofEnd of Gameby Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who has a curious mission for the former widow killing Hawkeye, who Val says is responsible for Natasha’s death. Any fan who has seenEnd of Gamewill know it’s a lie, but shouldn’t Yelena know that too? Most characters in the Marvel Universe seem to know what happened inEnd of Game as if it was common knowledge, and Yelena overheard Natasha talking on several occasions about how she and Hawkeye are friends. He seems skeptical that she so quickly accepts Val’s story as the truth, but that decision could be explained in more detail in future MCU movies and shows.

Where are Yelena and the Widows in Infinity War and Endgame?

Perhaps the biggest question of continuity posed by Black Widow is where Yelena, Melina, Alexei and the Widows are found during the events of Avengers: Infinity Warand Avengers: Endgame. The massive battles at the end of these two films bring together just about every allies the Avengers have ever had, so it seems particularly odd that no member of the Natasha family is coming to support her. Obviously, this can be attributed to Black Widow didn’t exist at the time these movies were made, but it still feels a little odd. Fortunately, like most plot holes or unanswered questions in Black Widow, this error does not detract much from the overall success of the film.

Next: Long-standing MCU Mysteries Solved By Black Widow

90 day fianc: Jovi is causing a stir after appearing to lose weight





About the Author