The Forever Purge Review: Good enough to get by | Entertainment

Finally, a film that asks the difficult question that preoccupies everyone: what if the Purge, but longer?

The Forever Purge is the newest addition to The Purge franchise, it is the fifth film in the series. It was directed by Everardo Valerio Gout, who worked on the television adaptation Snowpiercer. It was written by James DeMonaco, the creator of the franchise.

The film follows Juan and Adela, two Mexican immigrants trying to live a new life in Texas. Juan works as a breeder for a wealthy white family, which shows him varying degrees of respect. But all goes wrong when people continue to celebrate the Purge, an annual holiday where crime is legal that was previously dismantled. Juan and Adela must now team up with the ranchers to survive the Eternal Purge and find safety.

The Forever Purge continues the franchises on the top principle with surprisingly competent social commentary. It’s not the most well-executed movie, but it does what it sets out to do well enough to get by.

For the most part, the actors do a good job in the film. No one is particularly tall, but no one delivers a terrible performance. The films star Ana de la Reguera as Adela and Tenoch Huerta as Juan. As the main protagonists, they both do a good job of making the movie. They are joined by Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman and Leven Rambin as a family of Tucker breeders, as well as Alejandro Edda as TT, friend and colleague of Juan.

Reguera and Huerta both give the best performances in the movie, as they are able to lead the other characters well while still letting character pockets show through. Everyone is fine, but not memorable.

It comes down to a writing problem. The characters are barely given enough traits and growth to become fleshed out characters, but it’s not enough for audiences to hang on to them. It works best when the main protagonist is more of a blank slate, like in the second movie, so that he can act more like a placebo against all the crazy Purge antics. On the bright side, these are probably some of the best-written characters on the show.

Speaking of writing, this film continues with the social commentary aspects of the franchise, which became more apparent from the third film onwards. In this film, the themes of immigration, white supremacy, insurgency and racism are discussed in varying degrees of depth. For the most part, this movie does a surprisingly decent job of tackling and dissecting these topics. It’s not the most in-depth and it’s extremely on the nose, but it at least tries to offer more insightful observations than most horror movies.

For example, the immigration aspect of the commentary focuses on how Adela and Juan live their lives in America as well as how they are treated, especially by their co-workers and the purgers. Of all the subjects, the writing is the most nuanced and the most comprehensive in relation to the subject of immigration.

However, the rest of the writing doesn’t reach a similar level of intrigue. Instead, it’s mostly surface level as the characters have to go from A to B while dodging the purge. Its repairable at best.

The technical parts of the film are also just as useful as the story. The worst offender is cinematography. The lighting is too dark, the camera is too fragile, and the action is absurd. Along with this, the quality of the camera decreases at different times, especially when switching to a camera attached to a car. It seems they used a GoPro for these scenes; its painfully noticeable when it cuts to one of them. There was a continuous shot in the middle of the movie which was pretty impressive, but that’s the only good part of the cinematography.

Editing is better, at least in that it’s not as bad as the cinematography. For the most part, it works well. There were only a few moments that were awkward, mostly during certain action sequences; he cut too many times to keep up.

Finally, the score and sound design are decent, but nothing spectacular. The score is passable, but quickly forgotten when he was not playing. The sound design is inconsistent, where it was sometimes punchy because it matched the shots on screen and other times weak because it left no impact.

The Forever Purge is a movie that matches the rest of the movies in The Purge franchise. It contains a silly plot, thin characters, and inconsistent production. But he also continues to have decent social commentary and inherent fun.

The Purge movies are an interesting bunch. They have never been great, but a few stand out as being competent enough to accomplish what they want to do. The Forever Purge has a few great things, but it doesn’t do enough to become the best of franchises.

Unless the purge happens, you could have a worse time.

2.5 / 5 Torches