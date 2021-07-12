10 most dramatic body changes actors and actresses have undergone for movie roles

It’s always amazing what some actors are willing to do to deliver a good performance. The engagement of some actors in their roles goes beyond simple acting, and they sometimes transform their bodies in remarkable and extreme ways.

In some of these cases, dramatic transformations are done to help an actor look better like a real character. In other cases, it’s about turning the actor into a compelling action hero. Whatever the reason, these intense changes really show how far actors are willing to go for their profession.

ten Robert De Niro – Raging Bull (1980)

When it comes to the incredible physical transformations of the actors, it’s hard not to immediately think of Robert De Niro’s iconic performance in Angry bull. De Niro plays boxer Jake LaMotta in this story of his rise and fall in boxing.

De Niro got in shape for the film’s opening boxing scenes, but it was his transformation out of the ring that garnered the most attention. The movie took a brief hiatus so De Niro could gain 60 pounds to play LaMotta once the boxer retired and was stranded.

9 50 Cent – All Things Collapse (2011)

While some of these transformations lead to praise and rewards, as was the case with De Niro in Angry bull, others go largely unnoticed. In All things fall apartCurtis “50 Cent” Jackson played a college football star whose hopes for a sports career were dashed when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Jackson clearly had a lot of passion for the project, even sharing a co-writing credit. He also lost 54 pounds in order to play the role of the promising athlete as his body deteriorates. Sadly, Jackson’s film and performance didn’t garner much attention.

8 Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Many actors playing the heroes of the MCU had to do a lot of work to transform their bodies into these iconic characters. However, in the case of Chris Pratt, the change was even more shocking than his colleagues.

Given that he’s now one of the biggest action movie stars in the world, it’s easy to forget that Pratt was once known as the funny chubby dude on Parks and recreation. But, after being cast as Peter Quill in guardians of the galaxy, he lost 60 pounds and achieved a much more muscular physique than he was known for.

7 Renee Zellweger – Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

People usually think of intense drama or big action movies when they talk about these drastic body transformations, but Renee Zellweger has shown that this type of engagement can be effective for romantic comedies as well.

In Bridget Jones Diary, she plays the main role of a lonely Englishwoman who hopes to improve her life and finally find love. Zellweger gives a charming and fun performance, and she gained 25 pounds to play this ordinary woman, which added a lot to the role.

6 Will Smith – Ali (2001)

Since becoming an action star in Bad Boys, Will Smith has always been in pretty impressive form. However, to play one of the most legendary athletes of all time, even he needed to put on a few extra pounds.

Smith plays Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s epic boxer biopic. In addition to emulating Ali’s distinctive speech and swagger, Smith also got in shape for boxing. He trained a lot and gained 45 pounds for the role.

5 Natalie Portman – Black Swan (2010)

The intense psychological thriller Black Swan has a lot of mind-blowing aspects, so fans may not immediately have recognized the shocking transformation that Natalie Portman has undergone for her role.

RELATED: 5 Ways Requiem For A Dream Is Better Than Black Swan (& 5 Why Black Swan Is Better)

Portman embodies an obsessive and determined ballerina who gradually loses her grip on her reality. As a testament to how incredibly demanding the world of ballet can be, Portman lost 20 pounds. It helped her portray the kind of person ready to engage in this profession.

4 Jared Leto – Chapter 27 (2007)

Even in his role as Joker in the DCEU, Jared Leto is seen as the one who goes to great lengths to play the Method. Perhaps the most dramatic example of this is his surprising transformation to play the role of Mark David Chapman in Chapter 27.

Chapman is the man who killed John Lennon and looks nothing like Leto. However, Leto was ready to gain over 60 pounds to play Chapman. According to Grunge, the transformation made Leto unrecognizable in the role and allegedly forced him to use a wheelchair due to the sudden weight gain.

3 Linda Hamilton – Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Linda Hamilton had already become a star thanks to her lead role as Sarah Conner in The Terminator. But, while this film primarily portrayed her as the helpless target fleeing from the relentless killer cyborg, James Cameron had different plans for the character for the sequel.

In order to play Sarah like a tough tough guy in Terminator 2, Hamilton has transformed into an awesome action hero. Hamilton lost 12 pounds to play the lean, villainous hero while adding considerable muscle to his smaller body.

2 Charlize Theron-Monster (2003)

Charlize Theron has shown incredible versatility as an actress over the years and her Oscar winning role in Monster is a perfect example. Theron ditched her charismatic and likeable personality to play the murderous Aileen Wuornos.

The role also required Theron to change her appearance to match the infamous serial killer, donning convincing prosthetics. She also gained 30 pounds to look more like Wuornos’ look at the time.

1 Christian Bale – The Machinist (2004)

Few actors are as well known for their on-screen transformations as Christian Bale. He’s made a number of films that have required him to lose or gain considerable weight, but his most notable transformation has come in the underrated thriller. The machinist.

The psychological thriller stars Bale as a man with insomnia who becomes anorexic. Bale lost 63 pounds, making him look weird and sickly in the movie. More surprisingly, he then quickly regained all that muscle to play Batman in Batman begins.

