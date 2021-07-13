Jeopardy! : George Stephanopoulos is the new host. How long does it host?





At one point, as he stood where Alex Trebek crossed out Jeopardy! for 36 years, George Stephanopoulos had a major achievement. It’s a lot harder than it looks, he said laughing in a behind-the-scenes video. Hello america sharing. Stephanopoulos, a Good Morning America presenter, is the latest in a series of hosts invited to take on the arduous task of moving Jeopardy! move forward in a world without Trebek. He used to bounce back from mistakes on live TV, but in a fast paced show like Jeopardy! he said the margin of error is small. It’s just a very different beast than what I do every day, he said recently Peril! producers. You have to be perfect. This is what viewers expect. This is what they deserve. Now danger! fans can see for themselves how Stephanopoulos handled the transition from morning show host to early night game show host. The first of its five episodes, all shot in one day, airs Monday night. During filming, Stephanopoulos said he has a front row seat for all the work of finding and creating clues. Like CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who hosted Jeopardy! Over the past two weeks, Stephanopoulos said he has done his best to focus on the game and the competition. It’s stressful work, but it’s also an incredible amount of fun, he told Jeopardy! producers, adding that meditating between recordings also helped reassure her. During Stephanopoulos’ stint as host, which runs until July 16, Jeopardy! matches competitor earnings and donates to the GMA anchor charity of choice, Share Our Strength, which was founded by some of its friends. They have a very simple goal. They want to make sure all American children don’t go to bed hungry and wake up hungry, Stephanopoulos said. Peril! producers. And it’s not just a simple goal, it’s a goal that can be achieved. We can make progress on this point. Starting with Stephanopoulos, the remaining people had to welcome Jeopardy! each guest will host a week until the season finale on August 13, depending on the Peril! website. Robin Roberts, host of Good Morning America in Stephanopoulos, will host July 19-23. Jeopardy! is expected to announce his official replacement for Trebek when the series begins filming the 38th season at the end of the summer, the Deseret News reported. Last year, several months before Trebek’s death, Stephanopoulos told Howard Stern that he was interested in possibly replacing Trebek one day, according to the New York Post. But despite reports of interest from TV presenters, an ABC representative told the New York Post shortly after Trebeks’ death in November 2020 that Stephanopoulos was not pursuing the role. Whether temporary or permanent, as someone who has met Trebek on multiple occasions, I grew up watching Jeopardy! and was even listed once in a quiz hint, Stephanopoulos said it was an honor to complete as a host. In fact, I never imagined that I would one day be on stage as a guest host, he said. Peril! producers. It was pretty exciting for me back when I was … a response on Jeopardy! But the chance to be a guest host was really great fun. I just feel lucky to have had it.

