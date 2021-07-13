Prophet Partners with Caesars Entertainment to Launch Online Sports Betting Exchange in New Jersey and Indiana | Business





HOBOKEN, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021– Prophet, a New Jersey-based sports betting exchange founded in 2018 by Dean Sisun, Managing Director (CEO) and Jake Benzaquen, Chief Operating Officer (COO), announced a multi-year market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment (Caesars). The deal with Caesars will see Prophet launch its innovative peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, betprophet.co, initially in New Jersey for the 2021 NFL and college football season, and Indiana in 2022, before future deployments to other U.S. states. Prophet will offer its services on the web, iOS, Android and through their public API. “We are delighted to announce our agreement with Caesars which will see the launch of Prophet for the 2021 football season,” commented Dean Sisun. Prophet is going to be the sports betting exchange of choice because of its simplicity and focus. put on the principles of sports betting. We are for clients who want the best experience and the best prices in the market. Our clients will have the luxury of placing bets on the spread and the total of even odds markets (+100) , without being limited on any stock, and will also have the ability to create their own quotes on the markets offered. For example, if the spread on a game is -6, but you want -5.5, you can do this offer with Prophet The same goes for moneyline and total markets. Prophet is an innovative peer-to-peer sports betting exchange that was previously licensed in the UK and operated from London. Prophet brought his team and technology to the US to tackle the US market, which focuses solely on sports betting. Prophets’ trading technology has many advantages for players over traditional sports betting, as it allows users to bet and total even odds (+100) rather than traditional -110 odds, and benefit weaker vigor in the money markets, all without limits. Prophet also allows its users to do marketing with public access to the API, if they want to trade faster and in bulk. #### About Prophet Prophet is a peer-to-peer sports betting exchange that solves the price and liquidity issues with which the sports betting model is riddled with today. With Prophet, users can dictate their own odds, and anyone can reduce their action since Prophet acts as a middleman. The company is co-founded by CEO Dean Sisun and COO Jake Benzaquen, and will initially launch for the New Jersey football season. Customers can bet through desktop, iOS, Android, and through their public API. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005540/en/ CONTACT: Tom Webb – E: [email protected] | Phone. : (+1) 512 952 9369 Romilly Evans – E: [email protected] | Phone. : (+44) 7766 752 274 KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA INDIANA NEW JERSEY INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE / WIRELESS SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY GENERAL SPORTS CASINO / GAMING SOURCE: Prophet Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/12/2021 10:30 a.m. / DISC: 07/12/2021 10:31 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005540/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/prophet-partners-with-caesars-entertainment-to-launch-online-sports-betting-exchange-in-new-jersey-and/article_38b2654d-8888-5766-b910-abea6f035074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos