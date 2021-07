Actor Jolyon Rubinstein details racial abuse in Euro 2020 final

Jolyon Rubinstein says he suffered racial abuse when he arrived at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final. The actor, writer and satirist said on Twitter that a group of men made anti-Semitic comments to him after seeing his last name on the back of his football shirt. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all missed penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy, have been targeted by trolls online after Sunday’s final. Several fans without tickets also stormed a front door at Wembley to watch the game. I was racially abused last night as I entered Wembley Stadium. My shirt has Rubinstein on the back. I took off my coat and immediately: are you even from this country and it is a Jew followed by laughter and mockery by a group of 6 men in their fifties. Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 12, 2021 Rubinstein wrote: I was the victim of racist abuse last night as I entered Wembley Stadium. My shirt has Rubinstein on the back. I took off my coat and immediately: are you even from this country and it is a Jew followed by laughter and mockery by a group of 6 men in their fifties. I told them my grandfather fought the Nazis. They laugh. My message to them is that you will never win. May this team represent unity and diversity. You are the past. You are dying. Your hatred only strengthens my anti-racist belief. I defend progress and a new progressive patriotism based on inclusion and respect. We have work to do in this country. Those at the top must lead by example. Dear @England you gave me one of the best months of my life. You raised the country and changed the narrative. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 11, 2021 On Sunday evening, Rubinstein thanked the English side on Twitter for lifting the country up and giving them one of the best months of my life. He wrote and starred in the BBC satirical comedy series The Revolution Will Be Televised, alongside activist and comedian Heydon Prowse, who won a Bafta in 2013 for Best Comedy Program. Former England captain David Beckham, Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston, singer Lily Allen and many others have condemned the behavior of those who abused players online after the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/actor-jolyon-rubinstein-details-racial-abuse-at-euro-2020-final-40645427.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos