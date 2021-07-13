Britney Spears approaches veteran Hollywood lawyer to take over Trusteeship case: report





Britney Spears is taking a big legal step towards the end of her tutorship by trying to recruit a seasoned Hollywood lawyer to represent her in the case in the future. The “Toxic” singer was first placed under guardianship in 2008 and expressed her desire to end it on June 23. However, a judge ruled the pop star was still under guardianship, forcing her to resume legal action. After the resignation of her former lawyer, Sam Ingham, last week, the 39-year-old has already set her sights on a replacement. TMZ reports that Spears is in talks to hire powerful former Federal Prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help him in his future efforts to break away from the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears. The outlet notes that Rosengart previously represented prominent Hollywood clients such as Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben and Casey Affleck, Eddie Vedder, Soledad O’Brien, Michael Mann and NBA star Jimmy Butler. BRITNEY SPEARS ‘SUR SHARES HOLIDAY PHOTOS AS SHE IS A LONELY FAMILY NOT ON THE PAYROLL STARS The New York Times, reported that Rosengart, 58, previously served as legal assistant to former New Hampshire state judge David Souter before being appointed to the Supreme Court. He worked at the Department of Justice as a US Attorney General in the 1990s. Since leaving the Department of Justice, he has worked as a defense and civil attorney, particularly for clients of the United States. entertainment industry. BRITNEY SPEARS TELLS ‘HATERS’ TO KISS HIS ‘A–‘ AFTER SOCIAL DEBATES MISSING NECK TATTOO: ‘I EDITED’ IT The latest developments in the battle for Spears ‘guardianship consist of Jodi Montgomery, the curator of her person, who demanded that Spears’ estate pay for security following death threats she allegedly received amid the crisis. increasing media coverage. Montgomery’s recent case also led Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, the curator of his estate, to talk about threats he has also been receiving for years. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Jamie, however, disagreed and objected to Montgomery’s demand for 24/7 live security services, estimated at over $ 50,000 per month. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Meanwhile, in addition to his lawyer for the past 13 years, the resigned Ingham, the singer’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned on Monday after Spears expressed his desire to take an indefinite hiatus.

