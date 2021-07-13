Home runs, celebrities, ‘Catch and Kill’ | Culture & Leisure





The annual rite of summer, the 2021 Home Run Derby (7 p.m., ESPN) takes place at Denvers Coors Field. The stadium’s location and altitude give it a reputation for aerial balloons and long journeys. On ESPN2, viewers can view a Statcast edition of analysis and graphics to accompany the Flying Baseballs. The MLB All-Star Game airs tomorrow on Fox, but tonight we get something called the 2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (9 p.m., ESPN), featuring an assortment of singers, rappers, actors and personalities from the social media, including JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Quavo, Residente, Noah Beck, DK Metcalf, CC Sabathia and Larry Walker. Not to be confused with The Celebrity Dating Game (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), Celebrity IOU (HGTV) presents acts of charitable renovation tonight by Rainn Wilson (7 p.m.) and Gwyneth Paltrow (8 p.m.). Speaking of celebrities, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (8 p.m., HBO) explores journalist Ronan Farrows’ efforts to expose Hollywood and Broadway producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist and predator. First: an interview with model Ambra Gutierrez. After Weinstein’s brutal assault, she turned to the NYPD and carried a wire to trap him. Rather than take advantage of the vindication, she was brutalized in the tabloids and her life turned upside down by Weinstein and a dark Israeli intelligence firm he hired. They leaked photos of her at a party hosted by Italian President Silvio Berlusconi, a powerful businessman with ties to the mob and a reputation as a vulgar professional who brutalizes women. The most heartbreaking part of this segment is how quickly and easily Weinstein was able to distract the tabloids with such libel. In the second segment (8:30 p.m.), journalist Ken Auletta and writer Kim Masters discuss their year-long efforts to document Weinstein’s behavior, an open secret in the entertainment industry and in the forces of the order. Based on both his book Catch and Kill and the podcasts he inspired, these documentaries, which take place in half an hour, don’t quite reach television level. Despite their brevity, they can be repetitive and probably best enjoyed in book form or listened to on a daily commute. I’m probably in the minority here. Podcasts, especially those of the true crime variety, have spread like kudzu and have inspired docuseries of endless variety, entertaining millions of people with reliable stories of serial killers and depravity. Help yourself. ID, the network most targeted towards viewers with a bottomless appetite for real crime and courtroom sagas, is launching a fourth season of Reasonable Doubt (9 p.m., TV-14).

