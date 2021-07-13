“Isn’t that cool? “: Sask. actor moved by the “respectful” creation of an indigenous video game character

SASKATOON – Ubisoft recently released a character in its Rainbow Six Siege video game with both Nakoda and Saskatchewan roots – codenamed Thunderbird.

The Thunderbirds’ release in May was part of the North Star season of Siege. She is the first Canadian character added to the game in over five years.

Saskatchewan and Nakoda actor Sera-Lys McArthur, who played Thunderbird, said the audition was for a native Canadian woman and the details were sculpted around her own life.

Ubisoft had said that they were going to base the character, the cultural heritage on the actress they had chosen. All they knew was they wanted a First Nations or Indigenous Canadian woman in a certain age range, McArthur said.

I was telling my other actress friends that this is not cool? This is how they should handle more auditions for Indigenous people, especially in modern characters.

According to the characters Biography36-year-old specialist Mina Thunderbird Sky was born in the Nakoda Territories, Saskatchewan.

McArthur said she was thrilled to be a part of a project where she can play an Indigenous woman in a video game and was thrilled that it was in a game with a large audience.

I didn’t expect this to be a world-class game and it makes me really happy to be a part of the narrative that kind of helps our identity reach the main stage.

Working on Thunderbird has been a great learning experience for McArthur, learning a bit more of the Nakoda language and learning more about the face tattoos displayed on Thunderbird.

The language is really important to the Nakoda because we are a dying dialect, there aren’t many modern fluent speakers left. Anytime I’m able to learn, or people are interested in hearing it, it means it’ll keep the language alive longer, McArthur said.

McArthur said this was her first time working on a video game, but she has been bitten by the gaming bug and is looking to be a part of other projects like this in the future.

Positive feedback has been received by McArthurs on social media, with some fans repeating a line she put in the game.

My favorite is when another Indigenous player or fan will be like Oh yeah, she said, she’s actually Indigenous. It made me happy because it was one of my suggestions, McArthur said.

For those of you who don’t know, skoden is a bit of a modern, pan-native way of saying let’s go then. It can be used in a number of contexts. I was able to slip it in for the anime reveal for Thuderbird. It really tickles me to see that other people appreciate this inclusion.

When the project was finished and Thunderbird was announced, McArthur said it hit her hard at how important it all had been.

I am very moved when I think of the process and the steps that have been taken to ensure that Thunderbird is portrayed in a respectful and culturally correct manner, said McArthur.

WELCOMING NAKODA IDEALS

We wanted to create a character who would be very strong, resilient, who would represent our Nakoda nation. Everything about her, her tattoos, everything was being discussed to represent Nakoda, explained Terrina Bellegarde, one of the three advisers on the character.

Bellegarde said everything was well thought out, from the face tattoos to the name on the back of his jacket, Wagiya, Nakoda to Thunderbird.

Our Nakoda language is in such a crisis right now, any tools that can be aided by allies to help bring our language back are really essential to recovering that, Bellegarde said.

One of the important things for Bellegarde was to create an appropriate backstory for the character, making sure it matched the actual training offered in the province.

We really wanted it to stay local, we explained that we didn’t want it to be completely the Canadian Forces. We talked about the type of training that is currently available for our first nations people, and there is the Bold Eagle program.

The character biographies indicate that while benefiting from the guidance of community elders and Indigenous instructors, this program sparked an interest in preserving and protecting what she loved most, the Nakoda way of life.

Thunderbird is a character based on healing, a decision the team discussed for some time before deciding it fit well with Nakoda’s ideals.

After a series of talks about how it was so connected to the land, even the Nakoda were nice people, carrying all of these different concepts of how we help each other. The women will stand up and be the healer at home, rallying and protecting the children, Bellegarde said.

Bellegarde said she and the other consultants were anxious to see the finished product. When Thunderbird came out, Bellegarde said she was thrilled.

It was a mystery for a long time, then when we got a call from Ubisoft we were really impressed with the result, everything went perfectly, Bellegarde said.

Representing McArthurs is another part of the process that Bellegarde said was crucial in creating a true Nakoda character.

Because of the way it’s pronounced, because of the way you speak it, it just brings more reality to it, Bellegarde said.

I think she’s also such a role model to be able to play that role as the Nakoda speaker for this character.