Oliver Stone revisits JFK’s assassination in new documentary | Entertainment

CANNES, France (AP) Thirty years after JFK, Oliver Stone looks back on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this time in a documentary.

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass “is a kind of non-fiction addendum to one of Stone’s most sensational and controversial films. The documentary, which is set to premiere Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, is likely to spark another debate about both American tragedy and Stone’s methods. But for the 74-year-old filmmaker, it was a way of responding to his criticisms and digging deeper into a story he’s forever linked to.

I was relatively new to this film when this film came out. I was naive. I had no idea I would get banged like this and it was hard, Stone said in an interview. It just became like I wasn’t trustworthy. In Hollywood, I became a conspiracy theorist, which I think is a term taken from a 1952 CIA document aimed at discrediting people. But people liked the movie. As a film-film, it worked.

JFK was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two. It grossed over $ 200 million. But he was also surrounded by questions about his reality. JFK Revisited “also has doubts. Several streaming services have passed distribution of the film in part on their fact-checking. In Cannes, the film has set up international releases in several countries and is seeking a US distributor.

The documentary, which was edited about two hours after being the double, makes no statement about who killed Kennedy. It pulls in part from the millions of government records that have been released over the years since JFK. In 2017, President Donald Trump delayed the release of more documents, citing national security.

JFK Revisited delves deeper into inconsistencies in Kennedy’s autopsy, handling of key evidence, and Lee Harvey Oswald’s alleged ties to the CIA. And his deepest suspicions, much like JFK, lie in US intelligence.

I think the most important is why President Kennedy was killed, Stone said. “We responded with our evidence that he was going to withdraw from Vietnam. Detente with Cuba was underway. The nuclear test ban treaty had been signed. He was seeking detente with Russia. He was an anti-colonialist. “

Stone, whose films include “Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July”, himself fought in Vietnam.

I walked in like a hawk. I thought we were doing the right thing, he said. Even when I came out of Vietnam, I was not an activist. It takes years to rehabilitate. And I discovered more and more. At the time I did (“JFK”) I didn’t know what I know now. The history of this country is ruined. We didn’t say it. “

In films like Wall Street, ”Nixon and W., Stone has traced through his own provocative lens much of the last 50 years of American history in films that have given politically charged figures vivid portraits on the grand scale. screen. But his relationship with Hollywood and Washington has waned in recent years. His last fictional film was Snowden in 2016, a biopic that portrayed Edward Snowden as an American hero. Fundraising was painstaking and little noticed on the way out.

“It kind of broke my morale,” Stone said.

His skepticism of American democracy has only increased. A plutocracy is more precise, he said, citing the influence of money in elections. Democracy is a strange word. It is in question.

At the same time, Stone was drawn to meeting and documenting some of the world’s dictators and strongmen. Stone interviewed Russian Vladimir Putin at length for a Showtime series that was criticized as flattering. He interviewed Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez and Stone is currently preparing a series with former Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

What attracted me to these numbers is that they balance America. Americans cannot be the only power in the world. I think Henry Kissinger would agree with me. I think Machiavelli would agree with me, “Stone said. The balance of power is the only way this world can free itself from a control, from a tyrant. It is the real tyrant. The America.

I’m not a bad guy, Stone added. And I don’t like dictators.

As for Stone’s relationship with Hollywood, he said he tries not to overthink it. I’m just trying to keep going, Stone said. In Cannes, he also screened a director’s cut version of JFK. But when he considers the types of films that are being shot in the United States today, he sees little political inquiry or international perspective.

I think a lot of American filmmakers would be very good, but they deal with crime issues on TV all the time. They are good at violence. With the exception of a few filmmakers, they never go against American foreign policy, which is wrong. It’s wrong.

America censors itself. He censors Facebook, he censors the ex-president. Were scared. I was afraid to hear the truth, Stone continued. Sometimes you have to hear the Alex Jones of the world. You have to have different points of view.

Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP