This week’s events in the North Hollywood-Toluca Lake area





NORTH HOLLYWOOD-TOLUCA LAKE, CA Ready for a family outing? Find out what’s new on your North Hollywood-Toluca Lake Patch community calendar. Here’s a look at local events coming to the area this week. Are you organizing an upcoming event? Whether you’re planning a festival, comedy night or painting in the park, there’s no better place to share it than Patch’s event calendar. You can also spread the word in nearby communities by promoting your event. The cost is $ 1 per day per community. Here are some of the events happening this week in and around North Hollywood-Toluca Lake: Art for adults, presented by the North Hollywood Library When: Monday July 12 at 2 p.m.

Monday July 12 at 2 p.m. Or: Live on Zoom

Live on Zoom What: Adults are invited to participate in a monthly online arts and crafts class, led by Librarian Ethel. The free course is inspired by a different artist each month. In July, participants will be inspired by author and illustrator Eric Carle to create colorful collages … Read more Featured event: Top 10 Divorce Mistakes and How to Avoid Them ~ NoCost Webinar When: Tuesday July 13 at 6.30 p.m.

Tuesday July 13 at 6.30 p.m. What: Join Vesta for an ONLINE event to gather information on all aspects of the divorce process. About this event: Divorce can be overwhelming no matter how you view it legally, financially, and emotionally. And the stakes are high for individuals and their families. It’s … read more Featured Event: Top 10 Divorce Mistakes and How to Avoid Them ~ NoCost Webinar (Deanna Coyle) Featured event: Sola Church Kickoff Party When: Thursday July 15 at 7 p.m.

Thursday July 15 at 7 p.m. Or: 631, boulevard Wilshire

631, boulevard Wilshire What: Sola Church Kickoff Party !!! We are launching a life-giving church in Santa Monica, California this fall 2021. A church where strangers are the new initiates. Where people who want to explore the faith, who are just beginning their journey of faith, or even who are returning to the faith … Read more Featured Event: Sola Church (Allen Rigg) Kickoff Party Interdependence with our dolphin and whale neighbors When: Thursday July 15 at 4 p.m.

Thursday July 15 at 4 p.m. Or: Live and free on Facebook and YouTube

Live and free on Facebook and YouTube What: In a live presentation by Toni Frohoff, PhD, audience members will explore the cognition, communication, culture and conservation of dolphins and whales. And discover the surprising ways in which our human abilities to thrive and even survive are deeply interconnected with these i … Read more Featured event: Hollywood Quarter Cleanup When: Saturday July 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday July 17 at 9:00 a.m. Or: 5930 Franklin Avenue

5930 Franklin Avenue What: Join us in making Hollywood beautiful, clean and safe. @HollywoodsVillage, we are working together to clean the streets, beautify the community and give a helping hand to the homeless who participate in the Cash4Trash program. 9 am-1pm Saturday July 17th from Celebrity Centr … Find out more Featured Event: Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup (Vickie Jenkins) Featured event: Huntington’s Disease Virtual Team Hope Walk 2021: Los Angeles When: Saturday July 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday July 17 at 9:00 a.m. What: The Huntington's Disease Society's Los Angeles Chapter Virtual Team Hope Walk Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. Virtual – Walk / Run / Hike Anywhere, Los Angeles, CA FromHuntington's Disease Society of America's Los Angeles Chapter: "The Los Angeles chapter of Huntington's disease … Learn more Featured Event: Huntington's Disease Virtual Team Hope Walk 2021: Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Check out all of the local events posted by your neighbors, or add your own, to the North Hollywood-Toluca Lake Patch community calendar.

