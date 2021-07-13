Avatar Netflix’s success convinced Nickelodeon to expand its franchise





The popularity of “The Last Airbender” on Netflix is ​​also leading viewers to stream the spin-off series “The Legend of Korra” on Paramount +.

Fans of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” received amazing news in February when ViacomCBS announced it was bringing back creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko to expand the franchise with new series and films through the creation of Avatar. Studios. The show boomed in popularity during the pandemic when all three seasons became available to stream on Netflix starting May 15, 2020. It is this skyrocketing created by Netflix for the sake of the ‘Last Master of the World’. ‘air’ that drove ViacomCBS and Nickelodeon to go all out on the franchise expansion. “’Avatar: The Last Airbender’ was a series that ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon and was never a huge show, but had an amazing following. We licensed this show to Netflix and it exploded,” he recently said. said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Nickelodeon. Hollywood journalist. “Then we put this spin-off of ‘Avatar’, ‘The Legend of Korra’ on Paramount +, and it crashed it. It led to our new relationship and bringing back the makers of ‘Avatar’. “to Nickelodeon to form Avatar Studios. We’re now on the path to a full-fledged franchise strategy, creating movies and spinoffs out of” Avatar. “ Related Related The granting of the “Avatar” license to Netflix paid off in two ways: it proved that Nickelodeon should invest in expanding the franchise and it led viewers to ViacomCBS Paramount + ‘s streaming platform. in order to broadcast “The Legend of Korra”. As Robbins revealed, this isn’t the only time the new streamer has received a significant boost thanks to Netflix. “The second example, which paid off this month, is ‘iCarly’,” Robbins said. “We knew we were going to do a reboot of ‘iCarly’, it just took us a while to get it up and running. Once we knew we did, we only fired one season. or two from “iCarly” to Netflix and it exploded with new kids discovering it for the first time, and fans who grew up on it rediscovered it. Demand for the new show was so high at the time. or [the new show] launched that it propelled ‘iCarly’ to be, if not the most successful show on Paramount +, one of the most successful shows. Netflix inspiring Nickelodeon to create Avatar Studios is a bit ironic given that Netflix itself had courted DiMartino and Konietzko to develop a live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series. The original creators parted ways with Netflix because of creative differences, but the series’ success on Netflix allowed them to expand the franchise from their home to Nickelodeon. The first is an animated film directed by DiMartino and Konietzko, which will begin production later this year. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years since we created ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. But even after all this time, there are still many stories and periods in Aang’s world that we look forward to bringing to life, ”Konietzko and DiMartino said in a statement earlier this year. “We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans who enjoy exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do. And with this new Avatar Studios venture, we have an unprecedented opportunity to grow our franchise and its storytelling on a large scale, in many exciting ways and media. ” Click here to learn more about the creation of Avatar Studios. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

