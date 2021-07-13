Entertainment
Southern California arts, food and music events in July
The masks are falling. The music starts. The sun is shining. July marks the first full month after LA reopens, and food and entertainment event planners have been scrambling to get back to business. Here’s your guide to opening and reopening the coolest (and most delicious) things this month in and around Los Angeles.
Museums & exhibitions
Monuments of the World sand sculpture at Citadel Outlets
The Citadel is no stranger to a good centerpiece. During the holidays, he has a larger than life Christmas tree that rivals the tree in New York’s Rockefeller Center; in a summer emerging from a pandemic, it boasts the largest sand sculpture in North America.
the Sand sculpture monuments of the world, which features 13 international landmarks, including the Pyramids in Egypt and Big Ben in London, opened on July 1 at the 100 Citadel Drive Mall in Commerce.
People haven’t been able to travel for over a year, so we wanted to bring the world to the people of Southern California, said Citadel CEO David Blagg.
The outlet worked with Chicago-based Sand Sculpture Co., who spent more than three weeks in June loading 350 tons of sand, shaping it into wedding cake tiers and finally shaping the iconic locations. The 20-by-36-foot mini landmark is on display until Labor Day; viewers can take a free world tour from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
LACMA Exhibits: Contemporary Chinese Art and Cauleen Smith (plus local schoolchildren)
Angelenos can once again enjoy our vibrant museums, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is the perfect place to return. The museum is presenting two new exhibits this month.
Legacies of Exchange: Contemporary Chinese Art from the Yuz Foundation presents an eclectic selection of works on loan from the Shanghais Yuz Museum as part of a partnership between the institutions. The exhibition opened on July 4, so see works by Chinese artists Ai Weiwei and Yue Minjun in the Resnick Pavilion at LACMA, through March at 5905 Wilshire Blvd.
Cauleen Smith: stars in my pocket and the rent is due is by the titular artist in collaboration with students from Charles White Elementary School, where the final work will be on display starting Saturday. The multimedia installation includes banners and video projections that the children made thinking about a world they wanted to live in during the height of the pandemic. The exhibit will be on display at 2401 Wilshire Blvd. gallery Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until September 25.
USC Pacific Asia Museum: Experimental Exhibition by Nick Dong
Art that you can browse and experience is all the rage, especially after 16 months of virtual museum visits. Taiwanese American artist Nick Dong changes the game with Divine immersion at the USC Pacific Asia Museum. Dong, who marries art and engineering in his installation, also fused sentimental jewelry and artifacts from the participants, joining in the spirit of healing and resilience. Until October 3 at 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena.
Live experiences
Bourbon room
If you can’t wait to see live theater this summer, the Bourbon Hall on the second floor of 6356 Hollywood Blvd. maybe just the thing. The venue, built as the Los Angeles home for Rock of Ages, will feature a wider range of acts when it reopens, including Broadway star Shoshana Bean, jazz actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, and theatrical performance Tarantino. Live.
Rock of Ages will be back soon, but tickets are available now for Bourbon Rooms through September. The experience they are looking for? Top notch hospitality, stellar performances and a love letter to the Sunset Strip, owner Matt Weaver said.
The DiscOasis at the southern coast botanical garden
For anyone who has chosen roller skating or gardening as their quarantine pastime, a pop-up at South Coast Botanical Garden offers a chance to combine your passions. In its music-filled garden, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rogers will host the tunes, food trucks will be on site and skaters will take to the sparkling ice rink at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in the Palos Verdes peninsula. The DiscOasis takes place July 16 through Labor Day weekend; tickets ($ 35- $ 59 depending on the day and time) are available online.
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles just isn’t the same without the Hollywood Bowl, which woke up from its 2020 slumber to welcome frontline workers and then the public with a July 4th weekend hosted by Kool & the Gang. The month promises both Christina Aguilera (July 16 and 17) and Cynthia Erivo (July 30) with the LA Philharmonic, Kamasi Washington as part of the KCRWs World Festival (July 18) and The Princess Bride in concert (July 31). The rest of the season is also crowded, with tickets available online and at the box office, 2301 N. Highland Ave. You can even get vaccinated at the Bowl!
Gastronomy and parties
626 Night market
The night market at 626 is no longer reserved for 626: in addition to the flagship location of Santa Anita Park (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia), the open-air food, arts and entertainment market also offers pop-ups at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa and Alameda County Fairgrounds in the Bay Area. Inspired by the famous outdoor nightlife bazaars of Asia, 626 Night Market chose Coming Home for its 2021 theme to celebrate the imminent end of the pandemic and the return of the beloved event. If you want to travel to Arcadia for an array of over 250 food and merchandise vendors, you’ll need to get a admission ticket at $ 5 in advance, available for markets July 9-11 and July 16-18 (August 27-29 and September 3-5 will go on sale at a later date).
Smorgasburg LA
We’ve learned the importance of shopping and eating local over the past year and a half, and the options at Smorgasburg LA are seemingly endless. Browse food from sushi to Indian to plants, all downtown at Row DTLA (777 S. Alameda St.). The food festival reopened on July 4 and serves almost anything you can imagine on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free, with on-site garage parking.
Sawdust festival
The Dream is an outdoor festival that beats the heat, and it’s a reality with a quick trip to the cooler ocean air of Orange County. The Sawdust Festival at 935 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach is open daily through Labor Day weekend. Entrance tickets are $ 10 for adults.
