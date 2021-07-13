Three Bollywood Toppers who never finished their degree! | Bollywood





MUMBAI All three are the best in movies, but none have completed their degree. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt can be called the top three of the past decade, and they all remain undergraduates. A superstitious (or wicked) mind would connect the two and ask why no one more educated has reached their level! Talent is paramount to being successful in this industry, clearly, and world renown can be yours too, as PC has shown. Even Padukone made the Hollywood movie, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and anyone can guess when Bhatt will be embarking on a foreign movie. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wanted to become a criminal psychologist or an aeronautical engineer, but her modeling assignments and her Miss World title in 2000 earned her. Her father and mother were and are both doctors and her father was also a singer. Chopras made her screen debut in the 2002 Tamil film, Thamizhan, and her Hindi debut in The HeroLove Story of a Spy the following year. At that time, this writer had interviewed her for India-West, and she was heading south for her first Hindi movie SIGNED, which, after excessive delay and several changes in script, crew and title, was released as Deewana Main Deewana in 2013! Chopra also went on to become a producer with the award-winning Marathi film, Ventilator, in 2016 and has produced other films in many languages, including Hindi, The Sky is Pink. This was done alongside her Hollywood career as an actress in television and film, and also as a producer there. She is married to American singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas. Deepika Padukone was admitted for her degree at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, but later the daughter of sportsman Prakash Padukone left her for modeling. She also made a video with Himesh Reshammiya for her album, Aap Ka Suroor, (2006) and was noticed by Farah Khan, who engaged her in Om Shanti Om in a dual role. She also became a producer with Chhapaak and is now co-producing 83. Married to actor Ranveer Singh, Padukone is now considered the actress of Numero Uno in Hindi films. Alia Bhatt joined filmmaking after her schooling and did not pursue college and further education. She is the only cinematic-bred girl on this list and is the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Nanabhai Bhatt and daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, in addition to being a cousin of Emraan Hashmis. She made her childhood debut in the 1999 Sangharsh as a Childhood of Preity Zintas and her main debut was in Student of the Year in 2012. She now becomes a producer with Darlings under her Eternal Sunshine banner. Productions. In addition, she goes regularly with Ranbir Kapoor. Common points between the three actresses: All of them also made films from South India. Alia Bhatts RRR arrives. All of them have become film producers. All of them got married / go regularly with actors. All are undergraduates! Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sajid Nadiadwala are joint filmmakers. Ranveer Singh, the husband of Padukones, is common to all as a co-star, ditto Ranbir Kapoor, handsome Bhatts. Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan are the common playback singers.

