Darshan Kumar on Dating Problems Amid Pandemic Delays: Actors Must Compromise on Drafts, It’s Frustrating | Bollywood





Actor Darshan Kumar is happy with the busy phase of his career, although right now everything is so uncertain that people want to make the most of the unlock phase. Naturally, the creators want to shoot immediately and conclude their projects. In such a scenario, the actors are the ones who face the difficult decision of assigning their dates. Who do they give it to first, that’s what makes it difficult. Kumar talks about it and tells us that I was filming a lot before confinement. But because of the second wave, all projects were postponed. It hit us in April, the filming of season 3 of Ashram was supposed to happen at that time. It was delayed because of that, and now we’re shooting it in September or October. In fact, the 34-year-old had no dates to give for new projects, because of which he had to turn down some as well. Everyone is behind me, asking for the same dates. I’m just pulling my hair! I am very demanding and I hardly sign the films I read. I’ve signed two so far, and both are amazing scripts. Just my fingers crossed, let’s get it right, says Kumar, who we’ll see in the movie next Toofan, defined for a direct version to OTT. Dropping projects is something he thinks is happening with most actors now and he thinks it’s impossible for an actor to be in two places at the same time. That’s what I think then, which one to leave and who to say yes to. I can not do anything. Everyone now wants to start, as they were all waiting for normal days to return. Now that they have done that, they want to start as soon as possible. I have to compromise on something or the other, it’s a little frustrating, explains the actor.

