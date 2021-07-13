



Allen J Schaben / Los Angeles Time / Shutterstock Jungle Cruise will officially reopen at Disneyland on July 16.





CNN

– Disney has finally returned to its jungle cruise after being criticized for years for controversial portrayals of Indigenous peoples. In January, the company announced that it rethink the classic jungle cruise tour, in which a skipper transported visitors along a waterway while making jokes and funny comments. One of the sites visited by visitors involved a scene featuring natives, described as primitive and menacing. As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure that the experiences we create and the stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us, said Carmen Smith, Head of Creative Development Strategies and inclusion at Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release at the time. On July 16, the ride will reopen at Disneyland in California, while the updated version at Disney World in Florida will be completed later this summer, according to a Disney press release. The announcement precedes the July 28 release of a film adaptation of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The new additions include both new scenes and new characters, such as a safari group stuck in a tree, the company said.

The Disney team wanted to bring a sense of inclusiveness to the ride, while keeping it classic, said Chris Beatty, director of creative portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, in a video explaining the updates. We want to make sure that everyone who does the Jungle Cruise can see themselves in the characters and in this experience, he said. The merry-go-round is just one of a few Disney attractions that have been named for outdated racial portrayals in recent years. One of the most notable issues was the famous Splash Mountain ride, which featured characters from Song of the South, widely regarded as the studios’ most racist film for its stereotypical portrayals of black people in the south before. -war. Last June, the company announced plans to revamp this ride, taking inspiration from the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog, which featured Disney’s first animated Dark Princess. Top photo by Allen J Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/disneyland-jungle-cruise-reopen-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos