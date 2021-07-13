‘Blade’ actor addresses Marvel reboot just after destroying ‘Black Widow’ – Inside the Magic

Despite worldwide recognition in both critical and commercial areas, sometimes large, successful franchises like Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe elicit negative reactions. Last week, a Marvel actor made a lot of criticism of the MCU’s latest offering, Black Widow.

Now that same actor has weighed in on another upcoming Marvel project that he has a history with.

In a recent interview with The independent, Stephen Dorff – Deacon Frost in New Line Cinema’s Blade (1998) – spoke of “garbage” Black Widow film, also commenting on how “embarrassed” he felt for the lead actress herself, Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow).

Black Widow is, of course, the latest outing from Marvel Studios and sees the character of Johansson return once again to the MCU world to tell more about Natasha’s story.

Director Cate Shortland’s action thriller takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and introduced new characters alongside Johansson’s Avenger like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Shostakov played by Strange things‘David Harbor. by marvel Black Widow Also welcomes a new villain in the form of the sinister Taskmaster to the Marvel Universe.

The 24th MCU movie released last week both in theaters and via Premier Access on Disney + – with numbers showing it’s on the way well received by fans around the world. Black Widow joined the successes on the small screen, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki as part of MCU Growth Phase 4.

Dorff’s comments likely leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of many Marvel fans, you might expect the Real detective actor to keep a low profile on all things superheroes going forward. In fact, Dorff has now spoken of the Blade reboot set to release in the near future from Marvel Studios.

Talk to Zavvi, Dorff had this to say about Blade when asked if he might consider joining the MCU reboot.

I have no idea what’s going on with this movie, and I don’t think they’ve hired a director yet. What I will say is what made Bladeso special, is the director, Stephen Norrington, and I don’t think either of the sequels were as effective as they did this. that he brought to the material. The movie was ahead of its time in a major way I think and The Matrix set the bar for the type of comic book movies we see today.

Dorff isn’t wrong to say that the project doesn’t have a director yet – or at least not one that’s been publicly announced. The project currently only has Mahershala Ali in the title role and Stacy Osei-Kuffour has typed to write the script. Osei-Kuffour’s involvement makes her the first black writer for a Marvel feature film.

Dorff then commented on the eponymous character, vampire hunting hero Eric Brooks AKA Blade:

What these films had that a lot of modern comic book movies lacked was a clear vision from the director: Blade is a one-note character by design, he presents himself, looks cool, and gives a kick. foot in the ass.

Dorff continued to discuss Blade, mentioning how his Real detective co-star, Ali, would take on the role.

Mahershala will be amazing doing this, but you need some solid writing and direction to help elevate this character, and I’m not sure what Marvels’ vision is for Blade. I just know Mahershala is a hell of an actor and this role is awesome.

The original Blade saw Wesley Snipes play the role of Blade with Dorff playing the villainous Deacon Frost opposite. The vampire film produced by Marvel Entertainment was distributed by New Line Cinema. The rights to the character of Blade returned to Marvel Studios in 2012, paving the way for its introduction into the larger MCU.

It was quiet on Blade before for a while, but a recent change in Marvel’s upcoming release dates indicates that the film will be released in the fall of 2023. Halloween is perfect for vampires after all.

Are you excited to see Mahershala Ali as Blade? Let us know in the comments!