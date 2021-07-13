Billie Eilish Responds To Reviewer By Saying She Is In Her “Flop Era”

Billie Eilish reacted to one person who said she was currently in her “flop era” by reposting her comment and filming a clip of herself trying not to laugh at the sighting.

The singer, whose new album “Happier Than Ever” arrives on July 30, posted on TikTok to say that such comments are “literally all I see on this app.” In particular, she responded to the “flop” comment by: “eat my dust my breasts are bigger than yours”.

Eilish’s reaction comes amid the promotion of her second album which she described as “much better” than her 2019 debut, “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

@billieeilish literally everything i see on this app is eating my dust my boobs are bigger than yours NDA – Billie Eilish

The pop star said in a new interview that the therapy helped her creative process, leading to the best music of her career so far.

I sincerely believe that everyone, every human being on earth should be in therapy, whether you are feeling this or that about your life, whether you are happy or whatever. Everyone should go, even if they think their life is just amazing and perfect, and nothing is right. Every person should go, ”she said. Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“And I think it helps my creative process, because it doesn’t make me throw up words, and it doesn’t make me have it all here.” It makes me talk about things, and then I think about it constantly.

Eilish’s recent interview comes after the release of NDA on Friday July 9, with a self-directed music video.

This is Billie Eilish’s fifth song to be shared by Happier Than Ever, following Your PowerandLost Cause, as well as My FutureandTherefore I Am, both released in 2020.