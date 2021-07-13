Sasha Bikoff Creates Retro New York Apartment Inspired by Hollywood Regency and 80s Glam

Many home improvement projects start with a Pinterest board as a stylistic jumping off point, which this Upper East Side apartment didn’t. Sacha Bikoff recently given a makeover for a particularly glamorous client: “I didn’t see any interior inspiration in her, I just saw bags and shoes,” Bikoff recalls. But that, it turns out, was more than enough to point Bikoff in the right direction. “She’s a great fashionista with a crazy collection of Judith Leiber crystal,” says Bikoff of the client, who hadn’t been inspired in a dull, dated space before touching the designer. His exuberant sense of style would continue to inform every room.

“She wanted that very feminine Hollywood Regency-type look,” Bikoff explains. “All cream and white and glam, an ’80s look.”

While those terms may seem disparate, Bikoff is a master at skillfully mixing eras for a surprisingly fresh effect (remember the new take on Memphis she put on her viral staircase at the Kips Bay showhouse?). “It’s easy to work between this Art Deco revival of the 1980s and the Art Deco period of the 1920s,” she says.

Easy, of course, when you have Bikoff’s eye for vintage pieces and the confidence with bold design choices. Here, she fused Hollywood Regency, ’80s glam, and Art Deco for a lush, decadent apartment that’s utterly one of a kind and perfectly suited to its stylish resident.

Entrance

The first thing Bikoff did in the apartment, she recalls, was “stain all the floors white to make it feel more glamorous.” Glamorous is an understatement in the lobby, where gold Gucci wallpaper, complemented by a vintage ’80s’ brass and lucite console and mirror, is a nod to the customer’s fashion past and a lush backdrop to its colorful modern art.



The living room

Bikoff’s combination of stylistic eras comes to a head in the living room, where Louis XVI chairs share space with vintage Italian crystal chandeliers, a shag rug, an ’80s coffee table, and a Phyllis Morris console. The inspiration for this piece, however, was the art of the client.

“She had all this art that meant a lot to her, that she collected during her career,” explains Bikoff. Two of the most important pieces, by Richard Merchan, in blue and orange bias. “I didn’t want to bring out the orange because I felt like it was too bold and kind of took away our Hollywood glam, so I drew from the blue,” says the designer.

“I was thinking of Jackie Kennedy and Paris and Christian Dior,” she says of the French blue palette on the sofa and armchairs. Bikoff brought in texture via Venetian plaster walls and voluminous draperies which “the owner said she reminded him of her bangs!” she remembers.

Osborne & Little’s star ceiling wallpaper, meanwhile, is a nod to Mario Buatta. “It just brought a little sparkle,” says Bikoff.

Dining room

Bikoff ran the ceiling wallpaper and plaster walls in the dining room and hung an Italian sconce (from Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan) in the far corner for continuity, as his match is at the other end of the same wall, in the living room bedroom. “She wanted the flow between the living room and the dining room to look like one unified space, so you could dine, but you could also lie on the sofa and have conversations,” says the designer.

Bedroom

From the start, the owner wanted a pink room. To keep it from feeling childish or veering into Pepto Bismol territory, the designer opted for a less saturated color, barely blush white, and a sophisticated tonal approach.

“I love to tone on tone because I find it really modernizes a space,” she explains. “It brings a really serene feeling. You walk in and you feel like you’re on a cloud. “ The Rubelli wallpaper is complemented by vintage Fortuny lamps, a headboard upholstered in vintage Fendi Bikoff fabric found in the clothing district and pink bedding with the slightest sparkle. “We made it interesting by braiding totally different patterns and different textures,” she explains. “With tone-on-tone space, it’s all about layering.”

Bathroom

For this fashion-conscious customer, the closet was key. “We designed it so that it doesn’t look like a closet out of nowhere – it’s part of the room,” Bikoff explains. She designed custom joinery in a soft pink that connects to the bedroom, then added coordinating rose quartz hardware and trimmed it in brass for a nod to Dorothy Draper’s iconic furniture designs (on which Bikoff recently riffed in a collection for Kindel). “It’s very drape in style and she loves that Hollywood Regency glamorous feeling.”

Bathroom

In the powder room, Bikoff made a major transformation without tearing off the walls: “It was the original stone of the building and we both didn’t like it, but it would have been a lot of work to remove” , she explains. . “So we were trying to figure out how to improve the stone.”

The answer? “We thought, Let’s create some ceiling wallpaper, create a new vanity with the pink crystal vanity top, then continue the lobby wallpaper here.“The result is a jewelry box of tonal mixed textures and just the right amount of shimmer – an apt description, too, of the apartment as a whole.

