Actor Sajil Khandelwal goes from modeling to acting with “rapist’s confessions”





Actor Sajil Khandelwal has established himself to be launched as the main protagonist of his first film “Confessions of a Rapist”. Having been in modeling for a few years now, Sajil wants to explore his acting skills which he feels confident about. After moving from Lucknow to Mumbai a few years ago, Sajil took root as a successful model and is now on his way to becoming a successful actor. Despite having a strong family background, Sajil never chose to ride the tide. He had already decided to succeed in the glamor industry. Packing your bags from Lucknow to the sparkling city of Mumbai was a great trip. Soon Sajil pocketed a few missions, and after that, the ball started. With renewed enthusiasm, Sajil soared and more work began to pursue him. With prominent brands and magazine covers, his modeling journey took him across the country. But the real passion was to act! Sajil was looking for new scripts that can bring out the actor in him, and eventually he found him in Confessions of a Rapist. The motive behind choosing this script was to create awareness about heinous crimes in society. The movie also allows Sajil to play a character from 2 different angles. A lot of effort was put into research by Sajil while preparing for this role. Visiting places where he can study the minds of criminals had become his routine, to assimilate the character in him. The basic obstacle in this industry was family pressure to join the family business. They wanted to take an already proven path rather than continue to leave their mark. But making the mark was all he had decided! From the small town of Lucknow to the sparkling city of Mumbai, Sajil has carved his way into the future! For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

