Actress returns to host amfAR gala – The Hollywood Reporter





Sharon Stone is back in the fold of amfAR. Stone, one of Hollywood’s most dedicated HIV / AIDS activists, whose work has long been inspired by late friend and icon Elizabeth Taylor, has been announced as the host of the amfAR gala in Cannes, the 27th edition of the event which usually coincides with the late lineup of the Cannes Film Festival. The news is significant in that it will see the Oscar-nominated actress return to the stage on behalf of amfAR after a long absence from the star-studded event and a hiatus from her work as chair of the global campaign. of amfAR. When it was announced last year that Stone would receive the Legacy Award from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, she said in a statement her connection to the amfAR Cannes gala dates back more than two decades when Taylor asked him to become a host. “That night has grown into a 22 year commitment to work, study and fundraising about HIV / AIDS around the world and a full understanding of what the commitment itself means,” he said. she declared. Much of her engagement was aligned with the work of amfAR and Stone has appeared at countless events while helping the organization raise tens of millions of dollars. She even once helped the organization raise $ 35 million in a single night. But, for some reason, she stopped attending the amfAR gala in Cannes and hasn’t returned since 2014. It seems her last amfAR event was the 2015 Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. While she never revealed the reason for the alleged break with the organization, her absence raised eyebrows in part because she was part of the amfAR family (and much publicized) thanks to her passion and her tireless work so that the global glitters open their portfolios to support the cause. Asked about Stone’s absence from Cannes in 2017, longtime amfAR insider Kenneth Cole said Hollywood journalist that Stone was always welcome, and she “will hopefully be back someday.” That day is almost here and on Friday’s schedule Stone will be joined by headliner Alicia Keys, several artists yet to be announced, a fashion show hosted by Carine Roitfeld, Jury Chairman Spike Lee and presidents including Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, president of the global fundraiser Milutin Gatsby and amfAR Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc with a capacity limited to 400, compared to a typical event of 900 guests. For Stone, the appearance follows her groundbreaking West Hollywood speech for the city’s new AIDS monument, her memoir’s release The beauty of living twice and her starring role in last year’s Netflix series ratchet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/sharon-stone-cannes-1234981090/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos