CBS staggers fall premiere dates in change of strategy – The Hollywood Reporter





CBS changes its strategy first. The network has established a staggered return schedule for its scripted originals, with a few launches during traditional Premiere Week in late September and several more through October. Before the pandemic upset production, CBS historically tilted nearly all of its new and old comedies and dramas during the third week of September, known as Premiere Week. In 2019, for example, the network launched more than 20 series during the seven-day period, with just two returning shows in October. Now only eight shows will return in the third week of September, including comedies The neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and dramas NCIS and new spin-off NCIS: Hawaii. Most of the other programming will return at the end of September, with three shows FBI crossover event scheduled for September 21, Friday dramas SWAT, Magnum PI and Blue blood launch on October 1 and the return of CSI with his Vegas-set revival on October 6. Network’s new Tuesday comedy block – featuring Young Sheldon, USA from Al, beginner Ghosts and B Positive – joined by Taurus will all bow on October 7. The network’s Sunday programming featuring Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL team will not return until October 10th. New unscripted series Activist will debut on October 22, banging TO CRUSH (who will be back on December 3 after a mid-season hiatus). The decision to move to a phased rollout of new and returning shows will help CBS avoid the wave of Premiere Week, where broadcast networks spend millions of dollars on marketing and promotion to navigate a landscape that can present news and events. old shows from each of the Big 4s as well as cable guys and streamers. The CW made a point of launching its program in early October in an effort to avoid the crowded landscape. (The CW, which is co-owned by CBS, will not face CBS until October 10.) CBS also offers a lineup of events on Sundays, including the Emmy Awards (September 19), the Tony Awards (September 26), and the conclusion of the Summer Gist. Big Brother, which will help the network to go from summer to fall. In the wake of the pandemic, broadcasters have shifted their premiere dates to 2020 with originals returning to the air after the networks had several episodes in the bank. Networks had long tried to move to year-round programming, with the pandemic and production hurdles now forcing many people to change decades-old models from first-time programming to development. Historically, Premiere Week was targeted for late September with the goal of working with advertisers (including automakers) as the kids returned to school. CBS is the second of five broadcast networks to announce premiere dates in the fall. ABC, NBC, Fox and ABC will reveal their premiere dates in the coming weeks. Will the other networks also stagger their schedules? We will watch and wait. The full CBS schedule follows and you can also follow all air, cable and streaming dates with THRconvenient schedule. SUNDAY, SEPT. 12 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 60 MINUTES (54e Season premiere) (** Double football) SATURDAY, SEPT. 18 22h00-23h00 48 HOURS (35e Season premiere) SUNDAY, SEPT. 19 8:00 p.m.-11: 00 p.m., LIVE AND / 73DR EMMY AWARD 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., PT LIVE MONDAY SEPT. 20 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. THE DISTRICT (4e Season premiere) 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. BOB ABISHOLA (3rd Season premiere) 9h00-22h00 NCIS (NTP) (19e Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 NCIS: HAWAI’I (BEGINNING OF THE SERIES) TUESDAY SEPT. 21 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. FBI (NTP) (4e Season premiere) 9h00-22h00 FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season premiere at a special time) 22h00-23h00 FBI: INTERNATIONAL (START OF THE SERIES at a special time) WEDNESDAY SEPT. 22 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. SURVIVOR (2 hours 41st Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 BIG BROTHER SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 19h00-20h00 60 MINUTES (Regular period of time) 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. BIG BROTHER 9h00-23h00 THE PRESENT TONY AWARDS®: BROADWAY’S BACK! TUESDAY SEPT. 28 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. FBI 9h00-22h00 FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular period of time) 22h00-23h00 FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular time period) WEDNESDAY SEPT. 29 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. SURVIVOR (Regular period of time) 9h00-23h00 BIG BROTHER (live season finale) FRIDAY, OCT. 1 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. SWAT (NTP) (5e Season premiere) 9h00-22h00 MAGNUM PI (4e Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 BLUE BLOOD (12e Season premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. SURVIVOR 9h00-22h00 ROBUST LIKE NAILS (NTP) (3rd Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 CSI: VEGAS (START OF SERIES) THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. YOUNG SHELDON (5e Season premiere) 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. UNITED STATES OF AL (2sd Season premiere) 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. GHOSTS (START OF THE SERIES) 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. B POSITIVE (2sd Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 TAURUS (NTP) (6e Season premiere) SUNDAY, OCT. ten 19h00-20h00 60 MINUTES 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. THE EQUALIZER (2sd Season premiere) 9h00-22h00 NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13e Season premiere) 22h00-23h00 SEAL TEAM (NTP) (5e Season premiere) FRIDAY, OCT. 22 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. THE ACTIVIST (BEGINNING OF THE SERIES) (SWAT returns December 3)

