Princess Charlene of Monaco shares rare photos of her recovery in Africa





Princess Charlene of Monaco is determined to show her twins how much she misses them.

Prince Albert’s wife has been recovering from a painful operation since the end of June and has remained physically separated from her children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Friday, the 43-year-old caught on Instagram where she shared a series of photos that the royal captioned, “Spending time with Jacqui and Bella, making blankets for the nursery next door. Wish me luck.” RELATED: Rumors swirl about the Prince and Princess of Monaco The snaps show Charlene chatting and kissing her 6-year-old children via FaceTime. The former Olympic swimmer has sported a shorter hairstyle since making her debut with her “half-hawk” in December. Charlene also took a selfie in front of conservation posters that read “SAVE OUR ELEPHANTS” and “SAVE THE RHINO”. Just days ago, Charlene opened up about the ‘hard time’ she had when she was separated from her husband Albert, 63, as she recovered from surgery. “It has been a difficult time for me,” said the royal South African News Channel24. “I miss my husband and my children very much. Albert is my rock and my strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time. Charlene missed the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary due to her recovery. “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support,” People magazine said in a statement of the previous two. “The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heartwarming. A palace official confirmed to the media that Albert and the children will soon be visiting Charlene in South Africa. The royal is recovering in South Africa after undergoing surgery “to treat complications from a previous operation”. According to People, she had already undergone surgery in mid-May for a serious ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection contracted during a return visit to the country where she was raised. Charlene was working with her South African foundation to promote wildlife protection and has not been to Monaco since May, the outlet reported. The famous athlete married Grace Kelly’s son on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing around $ 70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014. Their planned public anniversary has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/princess-charlene-of-monaco-shares-rare-photos-from-recovery-in-africa/news-story/646addc09865e0a5b1992f8c71cbf121

