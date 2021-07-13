Entertainment
Comic / actor / TV host Bill Bellamy to guest with Bill & Jim on Tuesday morning (07/13)
Actor, comedian and TV host Bill Bellamy to guest appear on Bill & Jim in the Morning Tomorrow (Tuesday 07/13/13) on Missouri Possum Radio
With a rapidly growing national, regional and local audience, Missouri Possum Radio and its flagship program Morning Drive Show, “Bill and Jim in the morning “continues to enjoy more and more high profile national celebrity guests, who praised the experience and time spent speaking with the duo on air, as well as the crowd response generated during events. Duane Propes, one of the band members Little TexasThe founding members of said, “The Possum is the coolest and coolest radio station. [the Bill & Jim Show] was the coolest interview I have done in years! Decades, perhaps! I’ll tell everyone to download the Possum app! “
In fact, over the past 30 days, Bill and Jim have had the privilege of being joined by National Headlining Comics April Macie, Brent Terhune, Lenny VanHorn, Dan Chopin, Josh Adam Meyers, Vikram Balaji, Jessica Michelle Singleton and Longhorn the comedian. They also hosted conversations with award-winning recording artists Sawyer Brown, Little Texas and coming later this month, Blues Artist Taylor scott, and stars of the local community such as the new Pro Boxer Vinny Montgomery, Resource Officer for SPD Elementary Schools Nathan Rhoads, our Meramec Community Fair Queen and her Court and many more. All of this, packed with the show “Morning Roadkill Crew“and calls / visits from a multitude of crazy characters, crazy but true parodies, songs and news. “We wanted to create an energetic morning show that was nothing more than a bunch of good friends joking, enjoying life and finding reasons to laugh at the world we live in.” says the co-host and co-creator of the show James “Jim” Bartle. “Many call it ‘the perfect way to get billed for their day!'”
As the co-host of the show Bill Little puts it, “We are much more successful than we deserve”, citing that “I’m still shocked that a having fun Missouri Redneck couple generates so many audiences! I love being back in this business.”
Tomorrow morning – Tuesday July 13 – Actor, comedian and television host Bill Bellamy will join Bill & Jim at approximately 7:10 am, (immediately after the “Featured News“at 7:00).
A seasoned cartoonist, Top National Touring Headline, Bellamy is probably best known as one of the originals MTV VJs and host of several MTV programs including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. Additionally, he is well known for his roles in networking, cable and streaming TV, and film.
Of course, many know him from Def Comedy Jam andHow to be a player, Yet while they are both very popular titles, they are really just a scratch on the surface of a long career of making people laugh, hosting comedy games and shows, and character roles. in cinema and television. The man who coined the term “booty call“, Bellamy made appearances in Def Comedy Jam, as good as Insecure, Mr. Box Office, Meet the Browns, The Wendy Williams Show, Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam, Gotham Comedy Live, The Arsenio Hall Show, Chelsea Lately, Kindergarten Cop 2, (Bellamy played FBI Agent Sanders – Dolph Lundgren’s character partner),and had roles in How to be a player and Any Sunday. (Phew!)
In addition to the above credentials, Bellamy hosts “Who’s Got Bill Bellamy Jokes” at Television A and played in the Netflix mini series “Self made.” He also hosted seasons 5 and 6 of NBC “Last comic strip standing”, and was the host of the Gameshow Syndicated MGM “Let’s ask America” during its third season. According to Bill & Jim, they plan to place Bellamy in the candidate’s seat tomorrow morning, with their own take on that old game show, pitting him against Jim (James Bartle), answering questions to fight for bragging rights! (It can be interesting to see how the former game show host behaves as a nominee!)
Bellamy will appear at the Helium Comedy Club in St. Louis this weekend;Friday, Saturday and Sunday with shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. every evening.
For tickets visit https://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com/events/45640, but hurry! Tickets sell out quickly and all shows are likely to sell out quickly!
Missouri Possum Radio is a 24/7 streaming radio station from Sullivan, Missouri, and licensed to 50 U.S. states, Peurto Rico, and U.S. military installations worldwide. Although the format is largely 80s rock, gender is not important to The awesome Opossum where they play “The best music from the 80s and beyond”, as the resort’s simple slogan sums it up: “If it’s ROCK, it’s on the Opossum!” Listeners will hear familiar Hard Country hits, punchy pop, R&B and current hits. IPhone users can download the FREE Missouri Possum Radio app of your Apple AppStore or from Google play for Android users.
*The Bill and Jim in the morningthe team is made up of: (Alphabetical by first name) Bill Petit (Co-host); Jim bartle (Co-host); Damon “Little D” Berti; Kevin ijames; Marc Hilse; Rachel shoemaker; as good as Natalie “The Weather Diva” Lambing with Weather; Cindy peters with Headline News at 7:00 am daily (weekdays); Reign of Michael “Riggs” (Show booking agent); and “Knuckles” P.Coaltrain, (Show producer). The show can be heard nationwide, weekday mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT on Missouri Possum Radio. For those without a smartphone, a built-in reader can be found on the Sullivan Independent News homepage at www.MySullivanNews.com.
