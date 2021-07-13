2021 Emmy nominations: time, details, and what to expect





Streaming services already made their mark at the Emmy Awards last year, Netflix set a record for most nominations. But after a year in which the pandemic has forced many Americans to increasingly turn to streaming video on demand for entertainment, the Television Academy is poised to widely reward streaming services when the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are announced at 11:30 am. Is Tuesday. The ceremony will take place on September 19 on CBS, and also available on the streaming service Paramount +. The top contenders for the best drama category are mainly streamers. They will likely include the fourth season of Netflixs The Crown; the second season of the Disney + Star Wars The Mandalorian series; a former winner for Best Drama, Hulus The Handmaids Tale; and the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton. In the comedy category, Apple TV + wellness sports series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, appears to be a lock. He will likely be joined by a pair of original HBO Max series: The Flight Attendant and Hacks. The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco and Hacks’ Jean Smart will likely go head-to-head for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. It is possible that the cable and broadcast networks only get one or two nominees in the best comedy category, which would be an all-time low.

While streaming services have garnered many nominations over the past nine years, the big wins have been elusive. The number of times a streamer has won the award for best drama? It would be one, and it was accomplished four years ago when The Handmaids Tale won the crown. Number of best comedy winners? Just two. And for the best limited series, which arguably became the most exciting category of the Emmys? Zero. And Netflix, although it has invested billions in content over the past few years and spent a lot of money on the Emmy campaign, has never won the award for Drama, Comedy, or Best Limited Series, a period of drought that could end this year. The Crown should dominate the categories of actors.

The Crown is widely regarded in the entertainment industry as the gold standard of television thanks to its lush production values ​​and great distribution.

But it’s 0 for 3 in Best Drama Race, and most of her Emmy wins have been in smaller categories like production design and costume design. The Crown is the big favorite this year to ultimately win Best Drama for the show’s fourth season, and many of its actors Josh OConnor as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip are expected to land nominations. This will be their last chance to win Emmys for their roles; The next season of The Crown will feature a new cast. With Cedric the Entertainer as the host, the Emmys are hoping to stop audiences from plummeting.

Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host this year. Although the show returns to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CBS said the show will have a limited audience of nominees and their guests. CBS is hoping the Emmys will reverse a troubling trend in awards shows, which have achieved record ratings over the past year. And although last year’s mostly virtual Emmys were widely praised, the outcome of the audience was the same: only 6.1 million people watched, a minimum. Tuesday’s nominations announcement will be virtual and will be hosted by a pair of Emmy-winning actors: Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

