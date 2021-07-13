Wrestler Paul Orndorff known as Mr. Wonderful dies at 71





Paul Orndorff, the WWE Hall of Famer known to fans as Mr. Wonderful, who fought Hulk Hogan in the very first WrestleMania, died Monday in Fayetteville, Georgia. He was 71 years old. Mr Orndorff’s death was announced by his son Travis Orndorff on Instagram. No cause was given. Most of you will remember him for his looks, his son said in the Instagram post. Many will remember its intensity. But if only I could make you understand and see her heart. Mr. Orndorff joined the World Wrestling Federation, known today as World Wrestling Entertainment, in 1983, and made his debut in 1984, according to WWE. He participated in the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden in March 1985 in a fight with Roddy Piper against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T., according to WWE. Mr. Hogan and Mr. T won the fight. The following year, Mr. Orndorff fought against Mr. Hogan in an event that drew more than 60,000 spectators at the Canadian National Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, which Mr. Hogan won by disqualification.

Mr. Orndorff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, in the same class as Mr. Hogan. Mr Hogan paid tribute to Mr Orndorff on Twitter on Monday: Thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, Heaven has become even more wonderful. Born in Brandon, Florida, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. attended the University of Tampa, where he was a running back, and graduated in 1972, according to the University. Mr. Orndorff was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 12th round of the 1973 NFL Draft, but then began a career in professional wrestling. Mr. Orndorff won his first championship, the Memphis Territory Mid-Southern Heavyweight title, in 1977, according to the University of Tampa Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1986. In one Tweeter, WWE said Mr. Orndorff brought a flair and flair to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prototype for the modern day superstar. Gary Cassidy, a freelance writer who covers professional wrestling, said in a Tweeter that Mr. Orndorff was an integral part of the advancements that brought Hulkamania to rampage and one of the most WrestleMania matches of all time.

He said Mr Orndorff was without a doubt one of the greatest wrestlers to ever host a major world championship. In Instagram posts before Mr Orndorffs’ death, his son alluded to concerns about brain damage from the wrestling. Three days before Mr Orndorff’s death, his son posted a photo from one of his father’s notebooks to Instagram with a phone number. If you can’t read it, it says son, I think. I haven’t had that phone number since 2005, Mr Orndorffs’ son said in the caption. I hope the world begins to realize the damage to the brain and the consequences of this way of life. Mr. Orndorff has been involved in several cases filed by a group of former wrestlers against WWE. They claimed they suffered neurological damage, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, as a result of physical trauma suffered during the execution. The cases were dismissed because the claims were filed after the expiration of a statute of limitations or because they were frivolous, according to court documents. Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available Monday evening.

