NYT Crossword Clues: “Sanford and Son” Foxx Actor





TUESDAY PUZZLE This is Bruce Haights’ 55th puzzle for the New York Times. I like to think that if I were an athlete I would wear a symmetrical number like 55. Alas, reader, I am not an athlete, at least not until the Olympics recognized crossword solving. Crossword tournaments are getting closer, from what I’ve said, and I’m happy to go to the first one once it’s safe to do so. Until then, however, we can pretend and get a good mental workout with this great Tuesday puzzle. It’s not the flashiest, or the most daring, but make no mistake about it. It’s one of those grids that just filled out for me, once I left. Delicate clues 17A. Maybe I’m showing my youth a bit, but I only discovered through the crossovers that ENYA sings Orinoco Flow. You can listen below.

27A. I thought this one was particularly tricky. The clue is, Kill the ump !, for example, and the answer is CRY. I felt like I was missing a reference, so I asked puzzle editor Sam Ezersky. He said that while this clue is very specific, it was chosen to match the theme. Wordplay does not condone violence against referees.

43A. Not out of those rocking ones? means a SITTING person. 42D. I loved this clue. What gibberish does is not an art or a profession, but rather NO SENSE. 45D. One for the road? refers to a PNEU, and not having an extra snack or drink before leaving a party. 53D. A CBER is a person who uses a CB radio to communicate with other people, making them radioactive. Theme of the day Bruce Haight offers us four thematic answers in today’s puzzle. It’s a cute, lightweight pun theme that’s perfect for a Tuesday. It’s a little sneaky, but not so complicated that I needed to go into my advanced crossword toolkit.

Each theme answer is a baseball reference that is used as a saying in everyday life. Addressing all aspects of something is COVERING ALL THE BASES. When something happens in a strange and unexpected way, it goes out of the LEFT FIELD. Personally, I’m a pretty big baseball fan (come on Mets!), But I know sports-themed puzzles like this aren’t a cup of tea for everyone. For those people, you’re in luck: this puzzle has an exceptionally smooth fill. I liked the twin launcher cues at 6D and 65A for RELIEF and EWERS, and the middle and western parts of the puzzle were wonderful. Builder’s Notes My first puzzle attempt three years ago had seven themed entries, including HIT OR MISS, RAIN CHECK, and CLOSER. The editorial staff liked the idea, but felt that some phrases weren’t specific enough to baseball. We ended up narrowing it down to four themes, with the idea that we could understand the WHOLE NEW BALL GAME as something like a different story, like the meaning of the starry entries versus their significance in the American hobby. I’m not sure exactly why this idea was rejected, but the hint is certainly a bit clunky and not entirely accurate. The hardest clue for me in this one was Who, you ?? It’s easy enough to imagine a scene where this could be said [Bruce: I think youre looking at the perfect constructor for this puzzle idea Will, Joel, and Sam incredulously: Who, you???] but it would be difficult to understand it without using who or you. I love the way they planned this puzzle for Major League Baseball All-Star Game Day. These games tend to be throwing duels, but at the altitude of Coors Field there should be a lot of action! Want to submit crosswords to the New York Times? The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit your puzzles online. For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Make a Crossword Puzzle. The tipping point Almost done solving but need a bit more help? We have what you need. Warning: There will be spoilers ahead, but subscribers can take a look at the answer key. Trying to get back to the puzzle page? Here. Your thoughts?

