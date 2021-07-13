Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Gheskio make history at Cannes

Award-winning actor / philanthropist JimmyJean-Louis and the Haitian Health Gheskio initiative made history in Cannes yesterday afternoon.

Alta Global Media hosted a special reception for Haitian actor JimmyJean-Louis during the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

The daytime event was a sunny gathering on the Croisette that took place on the lawn of the Grand Hotel between screenings on Sunday afternoon.

The intimate cocktail celebrated Jean-Louis’ recent collaboration and partnership with GHESKIO, a world-renowned HIV / TB and health social services research center in Haiti, leading the fight against Covid-19.

The reception also honored and brought together three black filmmakers who are in the Official Selection of the festival, one day before their World Premieres.

Two of the filmmakers are women whose film Freda with special guest Gessica Geneus (Director, Un Certain Regard) from Haiti and the film Neptune Frost with special guests, Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman (Directors, Directors’ Fortnight) entirely shot in Rwanda. Cast members from both films attended the reception to celebrate.

Jean-Louis said in his speech: “Gheskio is a world leader in public health. The organization operates a network of clinics throughout Haiti. They were the number one group in Haiti to fight infectious diseases including HIV, cholera and now Covid. 19 and we could not be happier to raise awareness of this important cause. We’re also honored to highlight two black actors from Freda and Neptune Frost, both of whom premiered here at the Cannes Film Festival this week. It is also a special year in Cannes for the first time that we have a president of the jury who is black, Mr. Spike Lee. “

Born in Ption-Ville, Haiti, Mr. Jean-Louis was appointed Goodwill Ambassador to Haiti by the President of Haiti in 2014. In his new role as Gheskios’ first Ambassador, Mr. Jean-Louis is working to increase visibility of medicine, social and economic in Haiti and how Gheskio strives to respond to them.

Jean-Louis used the platform to address the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose. Before his special address to the 60 guests, who included a variety of international filmmakers, producers and executives, he requested a minute’s silence for the former president.

During the reception, Jimmy Jean-Louis highlighted GHESKIO and the actors of Neptune Frost and Freda during the ceremony.

Mr. Jean-Louis began his career as a dancer and model in Europe and South Africa. Now based in Los Angeles, he is an award-winning producer and actor with a long list of credits including the highly acclaimed Rattlesnakes, the NBC hit Heroes and Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Mr. Jean-Louis and his films have won awards around the world, including the Best Leading Actor award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2020 for the film Desrances. His most personal role has been to play the main character of Toussaint Louverture, for which he was honored with the award for best actor at the Pan-African Film Festival.

About GHESKIO

GHESKIO operates a network of clinics in Port-au-Prince and throughout Haiti. It is an international leader in clinical care and research for HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious and chronic diseases. Since the early days of the HIV epidemic, GHESKIO has been at the forefront of the HIV response, implementing testing and prevention strategies and treatment protocols that have influenced guidelines around the world. over the past 39 years. GHESKIO has been a leader in reducing the HIV prevalence in Haiti from 6.2% in 1993 to the current level of less than 2.0%. GHESKIO is also the Caribbean’s largest provider of tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment. GHESKIO is globally recognized for its research, with over 35 years of ongoing support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for clinical trials and decades of support from the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for the treatment and care of people living with HIV in Haiti. GHESKIO is a member of the prestigious AIDS Clinical Trials Group, and GHESKIO researchers have published over 250 peer-reviewed journal articles. Dr Pape, who was born in Haiti, returned to his country after completing his medical studies at Cornell University. Dr Pape, who heads GHESKIO, is one of nine members of the new Scientific Council of the World Health Organization, whose organization he will advise on priorities and emerging global health issues.

About Alta Global Media

Alta Global Media specializes in management, production, marketing and advertising for international talent and media companies. With offices in Beverly Hills and New York, Alta Global Media was created to represent and initiate projects with key diverse voices from around the world. On the production side, Alta Global is developing a number of large-scale projects, including the feature film Black Wall Street. dark movie. The company also plans to open an office in London in 2022.