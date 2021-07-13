Entertainment
Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Gheskio make history at Cannes
Award-winning actor / philanthropist JimmyJean-Louis and the Haitian Health Gheskio initiative made history in Cannes yesterday afternoon.
Alta Global Media hosted a special reception for Haitian actor JimmyJean-Louis during the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
The daytime event was a sunny gathering on the Croisette that took place on the lawn of the Grand Hotel between screenings on Sunday afternoon.
The intimate cocktail celebrated Jean-Louis’ recent collaboration and partnership with GHESKIO, a world-renowned HIV / TB and health social services research center in Haiti, leading the fight against Covid-19.
The reception also honored and brought together three black filmmakers who are in the Official Selection of the festival, one day before their World Premieres.
Two of the filmmakers are women whose film Freda with special guest Gessica Geneus (Director, Un Certain Regard) from Haiti and the film Neptune Frost with special guests, Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman (Directors, Directors’ Fortnight) entirely shot in Rwanda. Cast members from both films attended the reception to celebrate.
Jean-Louis said in his speech: “Gheskio is a world leader in public health. The organization operates a network of clinics throughout Haiti. They were the number one group in Haiti to fight infectious diseases including HIV, cholera and now Covid. 19 and we could not be happier to raise awareness of this important cause. We’re also honored to highlight two black actors from Freda and Neptune Frost, both of whom premiered here at the Cannes Film Festival this week. It is also a special year in Cannes for the first time that we have a president of the jury who is black, Mr. Spike Lee. “
Born in Ption-Ville, Haiti, Mr. Jean-Louis was appointed Goodwill Ambassador to Haiti by the President of Haiti in 2014. In his new role as Gheskios’ first Ambassador, Mr. Jean-Louis is working to increase visibility of medicine, social and economic in Haiti and how Gheskio strives to respond to them.
Jean-Louis used the platform to address the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose. Before his special address to the 60 guests, who included a variety of international filmmakers, producers and executives, he requested a minute’s silence for the former president.
During the reception, Jimmy Jean-Louis highlighted GHESKIO and the actors of Neptune Frost and Freda during the ceremony.
Mr. Jean-Louis began his career as a dancer and model in Europe and South Africa. Now based in Los Angeles, he is an award-winning producer and actor with a long list of credits including the highly acclaimed Rattlesnakes, the NBC hit Heroes and Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Mr. Jean-Louis and his films have won awards around the world, including the Best Leading Actor award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2020 for the film Desrances. His most personal role has been to play the main character of Toussaint Louverture, for which he was honored with the award for best actor at the Pan-African Film Festival.
About GHESKIO
GHESKIO operates a network of clinics in Port-au-Prince and throughout Haiti. It is an international leader in clinical care and research for HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious and chronic diseases. Since the early days of the HIV epidemic, GHESKIO has been at the forefront of the HIV response, implementing testing and prevention strategies and treatment protocols that have influenced guidelines around the world. over the past 39 years. GHESKIO has been a leader in reducing the HIV prevalence in Haiti from 6.2% in 1993 to the current level of less than 2.0%. GHESKIO is also the Caribbean’s largest provider of tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment. GHESKIO is globally recognized for its research, with over 35 years of ongoing support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for clinical trials and decades of support from the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for the treatment and care of people living with HIV in Haiti. GHESKIO is a member of the prestigious AIDS Clinical Trials Group, and GHESKIO researchers have published over 250 peer-reviewed journal articles. Dr Pape, who was born in Haiti, returned to his country after completing his medical studies at Cornell University. Dr Pape, who heads GHESKIO, is one of nine members of the new Scientific Council of the World Health Organization, whose organization he will advise on priorities and emerging global health issues.
About Alta Global Media
Alta Global Media specializes in management, production, marketing and advertising for international talent and media companies. With offices in Beverly Hills and New York, Alta Global Media was created to represent and initiate projects with key diverse voices from around the world. On the production side, Alta Global is developing a number of large-scale projects, including the feature film Black Wall Street. dark movie. The company also plans to open an office in London in 2022.
Sources
2/ https://www.shootonline.com/spw/haitian-actor-jimmy-jean-louis-and-gheskio-make-history-cannes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]