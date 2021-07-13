Entertainment
Actor Drake Bell gets child endangerment probation
CLEVELAND (AP) Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years probation on child endangering charges involving a girl who met him in online and accused him of sexual contact after attending her concert when she was 15.
Jared Drake Bell, 35, from West Hollywood, Calif., pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to a crime, an attempt to endanger children and an accusation of disseminating information harmful to minors.
Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick allows Bell to do probation and 200 hours of community service in California.
Bell, via Zoom, spoke briefly before the sentencing.
I accept this plea because my conduct was bad, Bell said. I’m sorry the victim was injured. It was not my intention.
The victim, who is 19, has spoken at length about the damage Bell has done to her life, saying he started preparing her when she was 12. She said she initially felt loved and protected by him during online chats and his messages turned overtly sexual. after turning 15. She said her remarks made her uncomfortable, but she felt trapped because she idolized Bell.
I was definitely one of his biggest fans, said the woman, who allowed her face to appear on Zoom. I would have done anything for him.
The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually abused unless they choose to come forward.
The woman said she and Bell had exchanged explicit photos online and had engaged in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions, including at a concert hall in Cleveland and at a hotel. She also called Bell a pedophile and a coward.
Bells attorney Ian Friedman disputed the allegations on Monday. He said there had been no explicit photos or sexual contact between Bell and the victim and that the inappropriate conduct that had occurred was reflected in the charges brought by Bell last month. Friedman did not detail the inappropriate conduct that Bell acknowledged.
Friedman said the victim attended nine of the Bells concerts after the one in Cleveland. The woman responded by raising three fingers.
There is already a heavier penalty paid by Mr. Bell that others would not take because of his position, Friedman said.
Authorities said the victim contacted Toronto Police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then forwarded his findings to Cleveland Police, sparking an investigation.
the the charge of attempting to endanger children concerns at the concert where Bell violated his duty of care and created a risk of harm to the victim, Cuyahoga County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Tyler Sinclair previously said.
Bell and the girl had developed an online relationship several years before the concert, Sinclair said. The charge of disseminating harmful material involves Bell sending the girl inappropriate social media messages, Sinclair said.
McCormick, before handing down Bells’ sentence, said he heard many serious and disturbing allegations during Monday’s hearing, but added that he could not lose sight of what had been argued.
The point is, your position and celebrity status allows you to nurture that relationship, McCormick said. You were able to access this child.
Bell, also a singer, started acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teenager with Nickelodeons The Amanda Show and later Drake & Josh, which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The last episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two Drake & Josh films.
This story has been corrected to show that Bells’ age is 35, not 34.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
