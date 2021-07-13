Entertainment
List of most viewed Indian YouTube videos
Wikipedia article
This is a list of the most viewed Indian music videos on YouTube. Phonics Song with Two Words by ChuChu Children’s Channel is India’s most watched video and the 11th most watched Youtube video in the world. “Why This Kolaveri Di” becomes the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Dheere Dheere becomes the first Indian music video to cross 200 million views.[1][2] “Swag Se Swagat” became the first Indian music video to cross 500 million views on Youtube.[3][4][5] Humpty the train on a fruits ride by Kiddiestv Hindi became the first Hindi video on YouTube to cross 1 billion views on December 26, 2019 and is the most viewed Hindi video on YouTube.
As of December 1, 2020, 76 videos have exceeded 500 million views. This is the most watched Indian music
Best Videos[edit]
The following table lists the 30 most viewed videos on YouTube, with each total rounded to the nearest 10 million views, user, and date uploaded.[A]
Entries with this background color indicate that the download is a children’s video or a video without music.
Videos with over 750 million views[edit]
The following table lists the most viewed Indian videos on YouTube, along with their number of views, uploading, language, and upload date.[38]
Entries with this background color indicate that the download is a children’s video or a video without music.
Most viewed historical videos[edit]
|Video name
|Uploader / artist / movie
|Views *
|Language
|deposit date
|Date reached
|Holding days
|Laung Laachi (title song)
|Mannat Noor via T-Series Apna Punjab
|1,280,000,000
|Punjabi
|February 21, 2018
|March 23, 2019
|843
* The approximate number of views of each video when it became YouTube’s most viewed video.
See also[edit]
The references[edit]
